SectorSteel
Open₹0.55
Prev. Close₹0.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.55
Day's Low₹0.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-53.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.16
P/E0.37
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
21
21
21
21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-134.95
-135.75
-134.3
-144.81
Net Worth
-113.95
-114.75
-113.3
-123.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
9.9
22.5
13.85
18.52
yoy growth (%)
-55.96
62.46
-25.24
381.68
Raw materials
-9.89
-22.45
-13.82
-18.83
As % of sales
99.82
99.8
99.81
101.63
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.36
10.5
2.59
0.41
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.35
-0.42
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.08
0
0
0.06
Working capital
0.19
9.67
-3.13
-112.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.96
62.46
-25.24
381.68
Op profit growth
-206.93
-2,560.85
-68.71
-78.59
EBIT growth
-109.82
264.66
297.4
-129.12
Net profit growth
-113.76
-342
-96.14
225.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
482.24
451.47
322.6
248.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
482.24
451.47
322.6
248.94
Other Operating Income
2.24
0.32
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.28
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
KIREN SHRIVASTAV
Director
LALIT LAXIRAM AGARWAL
Director
SURESH SAKHARAM MORE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bilpower Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1989,Bilpower Limited is engaged in power engineering solutions.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture of transformers cores and lamination. The Company manufactures a range of transformer laminations using cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) steel in grades M6, M5, M4, M3, Hi-B, ZDKH and ORSIH. It can process laminations utilizing the complete width of CRGO, which includes upto 1,000 millimeter. It imports all its CRGO requirements from various countries viz. Germany, France, Italy, the United States and Russia. Lamination Plants are located at the places: Baroda Unit and Uttaranchal Unit. The Companys manufacturing unit at Wada was demerged into resultant Company viz. Bil Energy Systems Limited (BESL), effective April 1, 2010.
Read More
