iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bilpower Ltd Share Price

0.55
(-8.33%)
May 13, 2019|09:57:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bilpower Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.55

Prev. Close

0.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.55

Day's Low

0.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-53.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.16

P/E

0.37

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0

Bilpower Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bilpower Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bilpower Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.60%

Non-Promoter- 2.80%

Institutions: 2.79%

Non-Institutions: 80.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bilpower Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

21

21

21

21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-134.95

-135.75

-134.3

-144.81

Net Worth

-113.95

-114.75

-113.3

-123.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

9.9

22.5

13.85

18.52

yoy growth (%)

-55.96

62.46

-25.24

381.68

Raw materials

-9.89

-22.45

-13.82

-18.83

As % of sales

99.82

99.8

99.81

101.63

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.36

10.5

2.59

0.41

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.35

-0.42

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.08

0

0

0.06

Working capital

0.19

9.67

-3.13

-112.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.96

62.46

-25.24

381.68

Op profit growth

-206.93

-2,560.85

-68.71

-78.59

EBIT growth

-109.82

264.66

297.4

-129.12

Net profit growth

-113.76

-342

-96.14

225.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

482.24

451.47

322.6

248.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

482.24

451.47

322.6

248.94

Other Operating Income

2.24

0.32

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.28

0.18

View Annually Results

Bilpower Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bilpower Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

KIREN SHRIVASTAV

Director

LALIT LAXIRAM AGARWAL

Director

SURESH SAKHARAM MORE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bilpower Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1989,Bilpower Limited is engaged in power engineering solutions.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture of transformers cores and lamination. The Company manufactures a range of transformer laminations using cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) steel in grades M6, M5, M4, M3, Hi-B, ZDKH and ORSIH. It can process laminations utilizing the complete width of CRGO, which includes upto 1,000 millimeter. It imports all its CRGO requirements from various countries viz. Germany, France, Italy, the United States and Russia. Lamination Plants are located at the places: Baroda Unit and Uttaranchal Unit. The Companys manufacturing unit at Wada was demerged into resultant Company viz. Bil Energy Systems Limited (BESL), effective April 1, 2010.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilpower Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.