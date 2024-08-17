iifl-logo-icon 1
Bilpower Ltd Company Summary

May 13, 2019|09:57:42 AM

Bilpower Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1989,Bilpower Limited is engaged in power engineering solutions.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture of transformers cores and lamination. The Company manufactures a range of transformer laminations using cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) steel in grades M6, M5, M4, M3, Hi-B, ZDKH and ORSIH. It can process laminations utilizing the complete width of CRGO, which includes upto 1,000 millimeter. It imports all its CRGO requirements from various countries viz. Germany, France, Italy, the United States and Russia. Lamination Plants are located at the places: Baroda Unit and Uttaranchal Unit. The Companys manufacturing unit at Wada was demerged into resultant Company viz. Bil Energy Systems Limited (BESL), effective April 1, 2010.

