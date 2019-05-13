Bilpower Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.36
10.5
2.59
0.41
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.35
-0.42
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.08
0
0
0.06
Working capital
0.19
9.67
-3.13
-112.48
Other operating items
Operating
-1.51
19.82
-0.95
-112.55
Capital expenditure
-1.64
-0.17
0
-0.28
Free cash flow
-3.15
19.65
-0.95
-112.83
Equity raised
-268.6
-289.61
-280.93
-55.7
Investing
-5.03
1.92
-0.81
-0.12
Financing
-4.22
-0.09
-0.04
-0.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-281.01
-268.13
-282.75
-168.76
