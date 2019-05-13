iifl-logo-icon 1
Bilpower Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.55
(-8.33%)
May 13, 2019

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilpower Ltd

Bilpower Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.36

10.5

2.59

0.41

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.35

-0.42

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.08

0

0

0.06

Working capital

0.19

9.67

-3.13

-112.48

Other operating items

Operating

-1.51

19.82

-0.95

-112.55

Capital expenditure

-1.64

-0.17

0

-0.28

Free cash flow

-3.15

19.65

-0.95

-112.83

Equity raised

-268.6

-289.61

-280.93

-55.7

Investing

-5.03

1.92

-0.81

-0.12

Financing

-4.22

-0.09

-0.04

-0.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-281.01

-268.13

-282.75

-168.76

