Bilpower Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
482.24
451.47
322.6
248.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
482.24
451.47
322.6
248.94
Other Operating Income
2.24
0.32
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.28
0.18
Total Income
484.48
451.79
322.89
249.13
Total Expenditure
450.71
413.8
284.64
222.57
PBIDT
33.77
37.99
38.25
26.55
Interest
8.75
10.99
5.32
2.41
PBDT
25.02
27
32.91
24.14
Depreciation
3.45
2.48
0.66
0.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.01
4.36
8.02
6.38
Deferred Tax
0
2.22
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
16.56
17.94
24.22
17.39
Minority Interest After NP
0.1
0.31
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.46
17.63
24.22
17.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.46
17.63
24.22
17.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.67
16.79
22.7
25.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
25.14
22.76
15
Equity
10.5
10.5
10.5
9
Public Shareholding (Number)
63,60,000
68,38,000
73,37,000
62,71,000
Public Shareholding (%)
60.56
65.12
69.87
69.66
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
16,00,000
11,60,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
38.64
31.67
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.24
11.05
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
25,41,000
25,03,000
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
61.36
68.33
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
24.2
23.83
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7
8.41
11.85
10.66
PBDTM(%)
5.18
5.98
10.2
9.7
PATM(%)
3.43
3.97
7.51
6.98
