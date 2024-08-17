iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bilpower Ltd Annually Results

0.55
(-8.33%)
May 13, 2019|09:57:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

482.24

451.47

322.6

248.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

482.24

451.47

322.6

248.94

Other Operating Income

2.24

0.32

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.28

0.18

Total Income

484.48

451.79

322.89

249.13

Total Expenditure

450.71

413.8

284.64

222.57

PBIDT

33.77

37.99

38.25

26.55

Interest

8.75

10.99

5.32

2.41

PBDT

25.02

27

32.91

24.14

Depreciation

3.45

2.48

0.66

0.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.01

4.36

8.02

6.38

Deferred Tax

0

2.22

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

16.56

17.94

24.22

17.39

Minority Interest After NP

0.1

0.31

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.46

17.63

24.22

17.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.46

17.63

24.22

17.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.67

16.79

22.7

25.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

25.14

22.76

15

Equity

10.5

10.5

10.5

9

Public Shareholding (Number)

63,60,000

68,38,000

73,37,000

62,71,000

Public Shareholding (%)

60.56

65.12

69.87

69.66

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

16,00,000

11,60,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

38.64

31.67

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.24

11.05

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

25,41,000

25,03,000

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

61.36

68.33

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

24.2

23.83

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7

8.41

11.85

10.66

PBDTM(%)

5.18

5.98

10.2

9.7

PATM(%)

3.43

3.97

7.51

6.98

Bilpower Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilpower Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.