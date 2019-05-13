iifl-logo-icon 1
Bilpower Ltd Key Ratios

0.55
(-8.33%)
May 13, 2019|09:57:42 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilpower Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.96

62.46

-25.24

Op profit growth

-157.73

-1,782.83

-68.71

EBIT growth

-60.32

193.32

297.4

Net profit growth

-63.49

-238.9

-94.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-26.72

20.38

-1.96

-4.7

EBIT margin

34.91

38.75

21.46

4.03

Net profit margin

31.07

37.48

-43.84

-635.1

RoCE

6.03

16.24

5.65

RoNW

-0.63

-1.66

1.18

RoA

1.34

3.92

-2.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.47

3.99

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.33

3.84

-3.09

-56.29

Book value per share

-56.71

-58.18

-62.2

-59.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.87

0.33

0

0

P/CEPS

0.95

0.34

-0.27

-0.02

P/B

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

EV/EBIDTA

47.77

20.13

53.49

140.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.67

0

0

15.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,812.2

651.18

986.79

Inventory days

10.68

4.7

7.64

Creditor days

-466.05

-424.6

-372.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.69

-25.84

-7.93

-2.22

Net debt / equity

-1.47

-1.47

-1.37

-1.44

Net debt / op. profit

-66.32

39.2

-659.68

-206.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-99.82

-99.8

-99.81

-101.63

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.21

-0.4

-0.17

Other costs

-26.52

20.4

-1.74

-2.89

