|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.96
62.46
-25.24
Op profit growth
-157.73
-1,782.83
-68.71
EBIT growth
-60.32
193.32
297.4
Net profit growth
-63.49
-238.9
-94.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-26.72
20.38
-1.96
-4.7
EBIT margin
34.91
38.75
21.46
4.03
Net profit margin
31.07
37.48
-43.84
-635.1
RoCE
6.03
16.24
5.65
RoNW
-0.63
-1.66
1.18
RoA
1.34
3.92
-2.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.47
3.99
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.33
3.84
-3.09
-56.29
Book value per share
-56.71
-58.18
-62.2
-59.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.87
0.33
0
0
P/CEPS
0.95
0.34
-0.27
-0.02
P/B
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
EV/EBIDTA
47.77
20.13
53.49
140.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.67
0
0
15.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,812.2
651.18
986.79
Inventory days
10.68
4.7
7.64
Creditor days
-466.05
-424.6
-372.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.69
-25.84
-7.93
-2.22
Net debt / equity
-1.47
-1.47
-1.37
-1.44
Net debt / op. profit
-66.32
39.2
-659.68
-206.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.82
-99.8
-99.81
-101.63
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.21
-0.4
-0.17
Other costs
-26.52
20.4
-1.74
-2.89
