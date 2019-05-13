Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
9.9
22.5
13.85
18.52
yoy growth (%)
-55.96
62.46
-25.24
381.68
Raw materials
-9.89
-22.45
-13.82
-18.83
As % of sales
99.82
99.8
99.81
101.63
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
As % of sales
0.37
0.21
0.4
0.17
Other costs
-7.15
6.71
-0.24
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.19
29.82
1.74
2.89
Operating profit
-7.17
6.7
-0.27
-0.87
OPM
-72.39
29.81
-1.96
-4.7
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.35
-0.42
-0.55
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.33
-0.37
-0.33
Other income
6.38
4.48
3.66
2.17
Profit before tax
-1.36
10.5
2.59
0.41
Taxes
-0.08
0
0
0.06
Tax rate
6.21
0
0
15.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.44
10.5
2.59
0.47
Exceptional items
0
0
-6.93
-113.05
Net profit
-1.44
10.5
-4.34
-112.57
yoy growth (%)
-113.76
-342
-96.14
225.22
NPM
-14.58
46.68
-31.33
-607.62
