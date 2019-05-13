iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bilpower Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.55
(-8.33%)
May 13, 2019|09:57:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilpower Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

9.9

22.5

13.85

18.52

yoy growth (%)

-55.96

62.46

-25.24

381.68

Raw materials

-9.89

-22.45

-13.82

-18.83

As % of sales

99.82

99.8

99.81

101.63

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

-0.03

As % of sales

0.37

0.21

0.4

0.17

Other costs

-7.15

6.71

-0.24

-0.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.19

29.82

1.74

2.89

Operating profit

-7.17

6.7

-0.27

-0.87

OPM

-72.39

29.81

-1.96

-4.7

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.35

-0.42

-0.55

Interest expense

-0.29

-0.33

-0.37

-0.33

Other income

6.38

4.48

3.66

2.17

Profit before tax

-1.36

10.5

2.59

0.41

Taxes

-0.08

0

0

0.06

Tax rate

6.21

0

0

15.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.44

10.5

2.59

0.47

Exceptional items

0

0

-6.93

-113.05

Net profit

-1.44

10.5

-4.34

-112.57

yoy growth (%)

-113.76

-342

-96.14

225.22

NPM

-14.58

46.68

-31.33

-607.62

Bilpower Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilpower Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.