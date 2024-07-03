Summary

Chaman Metallics Limited was originally incorporated as Chaman Metallics Private Limited on November 10, 2003. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Company and renamed as Chaman Metallics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of Direct Reduced Iron (i.e. Sponge Iron). Sponge iron is mainly used as a raw material for making steel in electric arc furnaces and induction furnaces. Their manufacturing unit is based at Chandrapur, Maharashtra.At their sponge iron manufacturing unit, Company operate two Rotary kilns having an aggregate annual installed capacity of 72,000 MT for production of sponge iron. The strategic location of sponge iron manufacturing facility aids its access to high-quality iron ore, iron ore pellets, coal and dolomite which are the major raw materials for sponge iron manufacturing. During the production of sponge iron, a solid waste is produced as a by-product called dolochar, which is used in manufacturing steel billets, ingots and re-rolled products.The manufacturing facility is equipped with requisite technology and infrastructure including machineries, testing laboratory other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. The key raw materials to produce sponge iron are iron ore/iron ore pellets, coal and dolomite. Sponge iron manufacturing is highly sensitive to raw material character

Read More