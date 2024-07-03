SectorSteel
Open₹142.1
Prev. Close₹143.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.19
Day's High₹146
Day's Low₹146
52 Week's High₹143.6
52 Week's Low₹62.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)352.37
P/E27.35
EPS5.25
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.13
24.13
7.89
7.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.51
52.73
30.18
20.84
Net Worth
89.64
76.86
38.07
28.73
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ramesh Kumar Agrawal
Chairman & Managing Director
Chetan Agrawal
Joint Managing Director & CFO
Keshav Kumar Agrawal
Independent Director
Sumit Dahiya
Independent Director
Ranjeet Singh Thakur
Independent Director
Disha Keshariya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Relwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chaman Metallics Ltd
Summary
Chaman Metallics Limited was originally incorporated as Chaman Metallics Private Limited on November 10, 2003. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Company and renamed as Chaman Metallics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of Direct Reduced Iron (i.e. Sponge Iron). Sponge iron is mainly used as a raw material for making steel in electric arc furnaces and induction furnaces. Their manufacturing unit is based at Chandrapur, Maharashtra.At their sponge iron manufacturing unit, Company operate two Rotary kilns having an aggregate annual installed capacity of 72,000 MT for production of sponge iron. The strategic location of sponge iron manufacturing facility aids its access to high-quality iron ore, iron ore pellets, coal and dolomite which are the major raw materials for sponge iron manufacturing. During the production of sponge iron, a solid waste is produced as a by-product called dolochar, which is used in manufacturing steel billets, ingots and re-rolled products.The manufacturing facility is equipped with requisite technology and infrastructure including machineries, testing laboratory other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. The key raw materials to produce sponge iron are iron ore/iron ore pellets, coal and dolomite. Sponge iron manufacturing is highly sensitive to raw material character
Read More
The Chaman Metallics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹146 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chaman Metallics Ltd is ₹352.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chaman Metallics Ltd is 27.35 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chaman Metallics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chaman Metallics Ltd is ₹62.6 and ₹143.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chaman Metallics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 123.68%, 6 Month at 117.58%, 3 Month at 21.13% and 1 Month at 28.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.