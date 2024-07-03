iifl-logo-icon 1
Chaman Metallics Ltd Share Price

146
(1.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:29 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open142.1
  • Day's High146
  • 52 Wk High143.6
  • Prev. Close143.6
  • Day's Low146
  • 52 Wk Low 62.6
  • Turnover (lac)2.19
  • P/E27.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)352.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chaman Metallics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

142.1

Prev. Close

143.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2.19

Day's High

146

Day's Low

146

52 Week's High

143.6

52 Week's Low

62.6

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

352.37

P/E

27.35

EPS

5.25

Divi. Yield

0

Chaman Metallics Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Chaman Metallics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chaman Metallics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.59%

Non-Promoter- 26.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chaman Metallics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.13

24.13

7.89

7.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.51

52.73

30.18

20.84

Net Worth

89.64

76.86

38.07

28.73

Minority Interest

Chaman Metallics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chaman Metallics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ramesh Kumar Agrawal

Chairman & Managing Director

Chetan Agrawal

Joint Managing Director & CFO

Keshav Kumar Agrawal

Independent Director

Sumit Dahiya

Independent Director

Ranjeet Singh Thakur

Independent Director

Disha Keshariya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Relwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chaman Metallics Ltd

Summary

Chaman Metallics Limited was originally incorporated as Chaman Metallics Private Limited on November 10, 2003. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Company and renamed as Chaman Metallics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2008, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of Direct Reduced Iron (i.e. Sponge Iron). Sponge iron is mainly used as a raw material for making steel in electric arc furnaces and induction furnaces. Their manufacturing unit is based at Chandrapur, Maharashtra.At their sponge iron manufacturing unit, Company operate two Rotary kilns having an aggregate annual installed capacity of 72,000 MT for production of sponge iron. The strategic location of sponge iron manufacturing facility aids its access to high-quality iron ore, iron ore pellets, coal and dolomite which are the major raw materials for sponge iron manufacturing. During the production of sponge iron, a solid waste is produced as a by-product called dolochar, which is used in manufacturing steel billets, ingots and re-rolled products.The manufacturing facility is equipped with requisite technology and infrastructure including machineries, testing laboratory other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process. The key raw materials to produce sponge iron are iron ore/iron ore pellets, coal and dolomite. Sponge iron manufacturing is highly sensitive to raw material character
Company FAQs

What is the Chaman Metallics Ltd share price today?

The Chaman Metallics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹146 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chaman Metallics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chaman Metallics Ltd is ₹352.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chaman Metallics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chaman Metallics Ltd is 27.35 and 3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chaman Metallics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chaman Metallics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chaman Metallics Ltd is ₹62.6 and ₹143.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chaman Metallics Ltd?

Chaman Metallics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 123.68%, 6 Month at 117.58%, 3 Month at 21.13% and 1 Month at 28.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chaman Metallics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chaman Metallics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.40 %

