Chaman Metallics Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS Global Steel Industry:

In 2023, world crude steel production reached 1,892 million tonnes (mt), slightly up from 1,890 MT in 2022. However, this is still below the post pandemic stimulus induced growth of 1,963 MT in 2021. The overall growth in the steel industry has been hampered by a slowdown in China, which produces approximately 54% of the worlds steel. Chinas output remained stable at 1,019 MT in both 2022 and 2023. On a more positive note, India has emerged as a standout performer, increasing its steel production to nearly 140.80 MT, up from 125.4 MT the previous year, marking a notable 12.2% growth.

In 2023, global sponge iron production experienced a significant increase of 8.1%, reaching 136.5 MT, up from 126.2 MT in 2022. India played a pivotal role in this growth, contributing nearly 70% of the global increase. Indian sponge iron production surged by 17.2%, climbing to 49.6 MT in 2023 from 42.3 MT in 2022.

In 2023, global steel demand reached 1,763 MT, marking a 1.1% decline from the 1,783 MT recorded in 2022. This reduction in demand was primarily driven by China with an estimated decline of 3.34% from 895.7 MT from 926.7 MT in the similar period and EU with an estimated decline of 10.5% from to 127.6 MT from 142.6 MT.

This decline was largely offset by India, where consumption surged by 14.9% rising to 133.4 MT in 2023 from 116.1 MT in 2022 and by other Europe where consumption increased by 10.3% rising to 53.4 MT from 48.4 MT over the same period.

Outlook

The global economy continues to show resilience despite facing several strong headwinds, the lingering impact from the pandemic and Russias invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, high costs and falling household purchasing power, rising geopolitical uncertainties, and forceful monetary tightening. As we approach the end of this monetary tightening cycle, we observed that tighter credit conditions and higher costs have led to a sharp slowdown in housing activity in most major markets, and have hampered manufacturing sector globally. While it seems the world economy will experience a soft landing from this monetary tightening cycle, we expect to see global steel demand growth remaining weak and market volatility remaining high on lagged impact of monetary tightening, high costs and high geopolitical uncertainties.

Steel demand is projected to increase 1.7% in 2024 reaching to 1,793.1 MT which represents an increase of approximately 30.1 MT. Notably, India is expected to account for nearly one-third of this growth, with its steel consumption forecasted to increase by 8.2% to 144.3 MT. Meanwhile, Chinas steel consumption is likely to remain stable at 895.7 MT. However, it is important to note that the World Steel Association (WSA) highlighted that this expected growth in steel demand indicates a global recovery as economies stabilize. It suggests that demand for steel is increasing in different regions due to the improving health of the global economy.

(Source: World Steel Association; worldsteel.org; Note: MT = million tonnes)

Indian Steel Industry:

According to recent data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) in their April, 2024 trend report. Indias crude steel production increased by 13.2%, reaching 144.0* MT in 2023-24, up from 127.2 MT in 2022-23. Meanwhile, finished steel production rose by 12.7%, rising to 138.8* MT in 2023-24 from 123.2 MT during the previous year.

Indias sponge iron production surged by 18.1%, reaching 51.5 million tonnes (MT) in 2023-24, up from 43.6 MT in 2022-23. This significant growth highlights the strength and resilience of the sector.

Indias domestic finished steel consumption saw a significant increase of 13.6%, reaching 136.3* million tonnes (MT) in 2023-24 from 119.9 MT in the year 2022-23. This growth is primarily driven by a surge in demand from the automotive and infrastructure sectors. Specifically, the automotive industrys demand saw a substantial increase of 12.5% year-over-year in 2023-24, with a significant shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). Concurrently, the infrastructure and construction sectors exhibited strong performance, largely supported by government-funded development projects. This upward trend is crucial, aligning with the National Steel Policys objectives to boost Indias annual steel manufacturing capacity to 300 MT and raise per capita steel consumption to 160 kg by 2030.

Outlook

India continues to be a standout performer in the global steel industry, with domestic steel demand projected to grow by a robust 8.2% in 2024. This growth significantly outpaces the global average, which is expected to rise by just 1.7%, according to the latest Short-Range Outlook from the World Steel Association. Growth in Indias construction sector is driven by government spending on infrastructure and recovery in private investment. Infrastructure investment will also support capital goods sector. Besides, healthy growth momentum is expected to continue in the automotive sector. These, in turn, will push up steel demand in the country, world Steel said. This is also in line with the governments ambitious vision to expand steel capacity of 300 MT by 2030 and increase per capita consumption of steel to 160 kg compared from 93.4 kg currently.

The growth in the Indian steel sector has also been driven by the domestic availability of raw materials such as iron ore and cost-effective labour. Consequently, the steel sector has been a major contributor to Indias manufacturing output. (Source: JPC; jpcindiansteel.nic.in, *provisional; Note: MT = million tonnes)

Indian Iron Industry:

Production of iron ore was at 277 million metric tonne (MMT) in 2023-24 against 258 MMT in 2022-23, registering a growth of 7.4 percent.

India remains one of the worlds leading producers of iron ore. In FY 2023-24, iron ore production maintained its upward trajectory, fueled by rising domestic demand and expanded mining activities. Key mining states, including Odisha, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, have played a crucial role in driving overall production volumes. Additionally, the issuance of new mining leases and the reopening of previously closed mines have further boosted production levels.

Outlook

The Indian iron ore industry has shown remarkable resilience and growth potential in FY 2023-24. Driven by the governments emphasis on infrastructure development and the Make in India initiative, the demand for iron and steel has remained strong, fueling the need for raw materials such as iron ore and iron ore pellets. This period has witnessed significant developments in production capacity, technology and regulatory frameworks, all of which have influenced the Indian iron ore market.

(Source: Business Standard; Note: MMT = million metric tonnes)

OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing Steel demand in India:

The Indian economy is projected to become the third largest in the world by 2027, with the steel industry playing a crucial role in this journey. The expanding demand for steel across infrastructure, automotive, aviation, and manufacturing sectors presents substantial opportunities for the iron and steel industry. Consequently, this surge in demand is expected to drive a significant increase in the need for sponge iron.

Government initiatives

Overview of Infrastructure Development Initiatives:

National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP): The Indian governments focus on infrastructure development, highlighted by initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) with an initial authorized investment of 5102 lakh crores (USD 1.4 trillion) is set to drive significant growth. The NIP, which spans a 5-year period ending in 2025, is expected to create a robust and stable demand for steel through extensive projects across various sectors including transportation, energy, water supply, sanitation, and urban development. The total capital expenditure in infrastructure sectors in India during fiscals 2020 to 2025 is projected at 5111 lakh crore.

Budget Allocation for Capital Expenditure in Infrastructure: Substantial investments by the Central Government in building and upgrading infrastructure have created a powerful multiplier effect on the economy, significantly driving steel demand. Committed to sustaining robust fiscal support for infrastructure over the next five years, the government has allocated 511,11,111 crore for capital expenditure in the Budget 2024-2025, announced by the finance minister on July 23, 2024. This allocation, representing 3.4% of GDP, underscores the governments dedication to infrastructure development, further bolstering the demand for steel and creating ample growth opportunities for the sector.

National Steel Policy, 2017:

The National Steel Policy aims to boost Indias per capita steel consumption from 93.4 kg to 160 kg by 2030-31. To achieve this goal, the policy targets countrys domestic crude steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and setting a sponge iron production target of 80 MTPA. This ambitious expansion will open up significant growth opportunities for major Indian steel players, driven by rising demand and evolving regulatory standards, thereby fostering increased domestic steel production.

Scrap Recycling Policy, 2019:

This policy ensures scrap segregation (quality wise), collection, processing, and recycling. The policy is to provide a framework for carrying out the activities in a scientific manner to have assured and regular supply of processed scrap for the downstream industry.

Domestically Manufactured Iron and Steel products (DMI&SP) Policy:

The Government had notified on 8th May, 2017 and revised in December, 2020 a Policy for providing preference to domestically manufactured iron & steel products in Government procurement (DMI&SP Policy). The amended policy now mandates to provide preference to Domestically Manufactured iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP) with a minimum of 20%-50% (increased from earlier 15%-50%) value addition in Government Procurement. Each Ministry or Department of Government and all agencies/entities under their administrative control will be under the purview of the DMI&SP order as notified by the Ministry of Steel. to provide preference to Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP) in government procurement. The policy is applicable for projects where the procurement value of iron and steel is above 55 lakh, (reduced from earlier 5 25 crore). The Mandates to Provide Preference to Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP) aim to boost the Indian steel industry by prioritizing local steel in government procurement. This policy supports domestic manufacturers by increasing market access, reducing import reliance, and driving quality and innovation. Benefits include job creation, revenue growth for local producers, and cost savings on imports. Implementation involves clear policies, regulatory oversight, and ongoing evaluation to ensure effectiveness and compliance.

Production linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme:

The Finance Minister of India has announced an outlay of INR 1.97 Lakh Crores for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes across 14 key sectors, to create national manufacturing champions and to create 60 lakh new jobs, and an additional production of 30 lakh crore during 2020-25.

Under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel, 57 MoUs have been executed for generating an investment of ^29,500 crores, additional capacity of 25 million tonnes (mt) for producing specialty steel grades and an additional employment to about 17,000 people by FY 2027-28. It may be mentioned that the PLI scheme, a vital initiative in Indias industrial growth trajectory, was notified in July 2021 for fostering investments and enhancing capacities in the specialty steel segment.

Impact of Urbanization on Steel Demand:

Rapid urbanization is leading to increased demand for steel in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, roads, bridges, and other urban infrastructure.

Technological Advancements in Steel Productions: Investing in modern, energy-efficient technologies can reduce production costs and environmental impact.

Raw Material Availability and its Impact:

India has abundant reserves of iron ore and coal which are first line raw materials for steel industry. Utilizing local resources can reduce costs and ensure a steady supply of raw materials.

THREATS

Despite the various steps taken by the government, the steel industry has various challenges to face that can impact its growth and stability. Following are some key threats:

Fiscal Tightening: In response to rising inflation, governments often implement fiscal tightening measures to control economic overheating. This typically involves reducing public spending and increasing interest rates. Higher interest rates, in turn, make borrowing more expensive for both businesses and consumers. This can lead to higher costs for financing operations, expansion, and investment projects. Rising global inflation has significantly affected consumption patterns and has led to fiscal tightening, which in turn has increased borrowing costs. We expect to see global steel demand growth remaining weak and market volatility remaining high on lagged impact of monetary tightening, high costs and high geopolitical uncertainties.

Economic Downturns

Economic downturns and recessions can lead to decreased demand for steel, as the industry is closely tied to sectors such as construction and manufacturing. During periods of economic slowdowns, reduced steel demand can result in lower revenues, financial strain, and potential layoffs, impacting the industrys growth and stability.

Raw Material Price Volatility and Supply Chain Risks: The steel industry is heavily reliant on raw materials like iron ore and coal, which are subject to significant price fluctuations. While iron ore and coal are available domestically, India also relies on imported coking coal, primarily sourced from Australia. Disruptions in the global supply chain, influenced by factors like geopolitical tensions and supply-demand imbalances, which contribute to the instability in their supply. These disruptions and imbalances can lead to significant volatility in their prices. Consequently, increased raw material costs drive up production expenses, compress profit margins, and create financial uncertainty for steel producers.

Demand prediction:

Another significant challenge facing the steel industry is fluctuating demand. The variability in demand patterns makes it difficult for steel manufacturers to accurately forecast and align production levels. This unpredictability can lead to inefficiencies, such as overproduction or underproduction, which in turn delays returns on investment and affects overall profitability. Managing these demand fluctuations requires agile strategies and robust forecasting methods to minimize financial risks and optimize production schedules.

Downtime and Potential Utilization:

All the challenges outlined contribute to a significant issue i.e. low capacity utilization. Reports indicate that Indian steel plants often struggle to achieve even 80% of their potential capacity due to a range of obstacles. These hurdles include fluctuating raw material prices, supply chain disruptions, and unpredictable demand, all of which hinder optimal operational efficiency and productivity. As a result, steel producers face diminished output and increased operational costs, impacting their overall profitability and competitiveness.

Addressing these threats effectively involves strategic planning, investment in new technologies, and adaptive management to ensure the steel industrys resilience and long-term success.

SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The major and material activities of the Company are restricted to only one geographical segment i.e., India, hence the segment wise disclosures are not applicable.

The Company deals in manufacturing of Sponge Iron as its single segment in which the company operates; hence no reportable segments or product wise performance disclosures is applicable.

OUTLOOK

Given the current governments focus on infrastructure development coupled with political stability, the overall outlook for the industry is positive. Our company is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. The Indian steel industry is performing robustly, and this momentum is expected to continue in the coming years. To align with this growth, our company is strategically expanding in phases, including the expansion of our existing sponge iron plant, the installation of an induction furnace for manufacturing M.S. billets (SMS plant), a new power plant, and a submerged arc furnace for producing ferro alloys.

RISK AND CONCERNS

Risk is a fundamental aspect of nearly every business. We systematically measure, assess, and manage risks. Regardless of the risk type or the activity that generates it, our fundamental approach to risk management remains consistent: we identify and quantify risks, apply a deep understanding of our business and competitors, and respond with flexibility in managing and mitigating these risks.

The Key risks include the global steel demand scenario, non-availability or undue increase in the cost of raw materials such as iron ore, coal, and labour, as well as market fluctuations. While the company does not apprehend any inherent long-term risks, it does acknowledge some primary concerns that impact the industry generally. These concerns include labor shortages, rising manpower costs, increasing material costs, and fluctuations in import and export duties.

Project Management Risk

Delay in project completion could lead to cost overrun.

Over the years, the Company has learned that the greatest risk to its viability often comes not from external market pressures but from internal challenges. Among these internal factors, a key issue has been the Companys ability to commission its projects according to schedule. Timely commissioning of projects is essential as it helps control capital expenditures and accelerates revenue generation, thereby improving the return on investment and overall financial performance. The Company is actively taking all necessary steps and is fully committed to initiating the expansion project at the earliest opportunity.

Moreover, Risk Management is an integral part of our Companys business strategy. We have a dedicated team that works closely with senior management to ensure effective oversight. This team reviews compliance of risk policies, monitoring risk tolerance limits, and analyses exposure related to specific issues and provides oversight of risk across the organization. Their role includes maintaining a healthy and independent risk management function to prevent any kind of potential misappropriations within the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place an adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of business. The system provides a reasonable assurance in respect of providing financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding of assets of the Company and ensuring compliance with corporate policies.

The Company has availed the services of independent professional firm for Internal Audit, which checks the effectiveness of the internal controls with an objective to provide an independent, objective and reasonable assurance of the adequacy and effectiveness of your Companys risk management and control processes. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit activity are approved by the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee reviews report as submitted by Internal Auditors and provides its suggestions and recommendations. The Statutory Auditors of the Company audited the Financial Statements included in this Annual Report and issued a Report on the Internal Controls over Financial Reporting (as defined under section 143 of the Companies act, 2013).

Adequacy of controls of the key processes is reviewed by the Internal Audit team. Suggestions to further strengthen the process are shared with the process owners and changes are suitably made. Significant findings, along with management response are periodically shared with and reviewed by the Audit Committee. It ensures adequate internal financial control exist in design and operation.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/ INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

Your Companys HR Vision is to cultivate a high-performing organization where every employee is empowered and inspired to reach their fullest potential. We view our people as our greatest asset and have cultivated an open, transparent, and performance-driven culture to nurture and leverage this valuable resource. By maintaining a positive work atmosphere and nurturing constructive relationships with all employees, we remain committed on driving productivity and enhancing overall efficiency.

Talent Management is a key part of our people planning strategy that help us identify, select, develop, and retain top talent within our organization. We have successfully managed attrition rates, keeping them below industry benchmarks, and have established a robust system for handling grievances effectively.

Health and safety of all employees are our top priorities. We are dedicated to ensuring that all employees and contractual workers are well-informed about our safety practices and procedures. We also ensure that all work is carried out with the appropriate safety and protection devices in place.

The manpower strength of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was 61. The Company maintained harmonious industrial relations during the period.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The financial & operating performance of the Company during the year under review is summarised as follows:

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Total Revenue from Operations for the year has decreased by 17.02% to 518,887.39 Lakhs from 522,761.86 Lakhs as compared to previous Financial Year.

The Companys EBITDA has decreased by 25.46% to 52,047.88 Lakhs as compared to EBITDA of 52,747.21 Lakhs achieved in previous Financial Year.

The Companys Net Profit after Tax has decreased by 26.74% to 51,252.44 Lakhs as compared to net profit of 51,709.64 Lakhs in previous Financial Year.

The Company EPS has decreased by 41.90% to 55.19 from 58.93.

In FY 2022-23, the Indian steel industry benefited from high production and consumption levels, which boosted revenue for the sponge iron sector. Crude steel production reached 125.32 million tonnes (MT), and finished steel production was 121.29 MT. However, in FY 2023-24, these figures fell short, reflecting broader economic challenges.

Moreover, the price of sponge iron dropped significantly, from 534,500 to 530,000 by March 2024, impacting revenue further. The Company also fell short of achieving the anticipated higher average price for sponge iron in FY 2023-24.

Overall, the combination of lower prices, reduced production volumes, and market uncertainties has led to a noticeable decline in revenue for the sponge iron industry this fiscal year.

We are pleased to report that despite all these challenges, the Companys performance has remained satisfactory and the Company is closely focused on Cost Control and Working Capital Management. These efforts are expected to drive an increase in both turnover and profitability. We are confident that, with the support of all stakeholders, the Company will achieve higher profits in the coming financial years.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, production volumes was as follows:

Products/ Division Installed Capacity Production in FY 2024 (In MT) Production in FY 2023 (In MT) Year on year growth Sponge Iron 72,000 61,455 65,157 (5.68%)

Production and sales i. Production Sponge Iron

The Companys Sponge Iron Plant operated efficiently at around 85% capacity and achieved the production volumes of 61,455 Metric Tonnes (mt). The Company is also in process of installing an additional 1,15,500 MTPA of Sponge Iron capacity, which will increase the total production capacity to 1,87,500 MTPA. The reduction in production is due to maintenance shutdowns, which are planned to prevent issues before they occur, thereby minimizing unexpected breakdowns and ensuring smoother operations.

Captive Power:

The Company is in the process of installing a 30 MW power plant, comprising 12 MW from WHRB (Waste Heat Recovery Boiler) and 18 MW from AFBC (Atmospheric Fluidized Bed Combustion). This new power plant will generate electricity for captive use, replacing the high-cost power currently purchased from the grid.

i. Revenue from Operations/Net sales:

FY 2024 FY 2023 Product Sales (MTs) Quantity Net sales (Rs inLakhs) Sales Realization (Per Ton) Sales quantity (MTs) Net sales (Rs in Lakhs) Sales Realization (Per Ton) Sponge Iron 61,204.36 18,525.23 30,268 64,649.31 22,311.19 34,511 Others 362.16 450.67 TOTAL 18,887.39 22,761.86

In fiscal 2023-24, the Company achieved Revenue from Operations of 518,887.39 Lakhs as compared to Revenue from Operations of 522,761.86 Lakhs achieved during previous year registering decrease of 17.02%. The decrease in turnover is primarily due to reduced sale prices. The average realisation of the Sponge iron reduced from 534,511 to 530,268 per metric ton as a result of which the profitability of the Company has been affected.

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN FINANCIAL RATIOS

There was significant change (i.e., change if 25% or more as compared to the previous year)

Particulars As at 31-03-2024 As at 31-03-2023 % Variance Reasons Debtors Turnover (No. of Days) 29.92 20.23 47.89 The Companys collection of accounts receivable is efficient and that it has a high proportion of quality customers who pay their debts quickly. Inventory Turnover (No. of Days) 62.13 105.20 (40.94) Variance occurs due to an excessive level of inventories when sales prices do not rise as anticipated, resulting in variances in revenue and gross margin compared to what was forecasted. Interest Coverage Ratio 12.22 11.53 5.98 -- Current Ratio 1.49 3.72 (59.89) Decreased mainly due to utilization of balance with bank on account of IPO proceeding during the year. Debt Equity Ratio 1.44 0.28 414.45 Due to rise in debt in current financial year for the expansion of project. Operating Profit Margin (in %) 15.44 16.00 3.5 -- Net Profit Margin (in %) 6.63 7.51 (11.71) -- Debt Service Coverage Ratio 8.20 7.42 10.46 -- Net Capital Turnover Ratio 12.70 4.43 186.68 The Company is effectively utilizing its net capital to generate a high volume of sales, reflecting efficient management of both working capital and assets. Return on Net Worth (in %) 13.97 22.24 (37.18) The decrease in turnover due to lower sales prices has significantly impacted net profit, which in turn has reduced the Return on Net Worth.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The above Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include external economic conditions affecting demand/supply influencing price conditions in the market in which the Company operates, changes in Government regulations, tax laws, and other incidental factors.