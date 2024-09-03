iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Share Price

49.5
(0.41%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:39 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.05
  • Day's High50
  • 52 Wk High72
  • Prev. Close49.3
  • Day's Low49
  • 52 Wk Low 47.7
  • Turnover (lac)4.95
  • P/E16.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)122.94
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

49.05

Prev. Close

49.3

Turnover(Lac.)

4.95

Day's High

50

Day's Low

49

52 Week's High

72

52 Week's Low

47.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

122.94

P/E

16.38

EPS

3.01

Divi. Yield

0

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.76%

Non-Promoter- 16.25%

Institutions: 16.25%

Non-Institutions: 14.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.24

12.2

12.2

12.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.29

27.4

24.62

18.7

Net Worth

48.53

39.6

36.82

30.9

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunny Sunil Singhi

Non Executive Director

VARUN MANOJKUMAR JAIN

Independent Director

Sapna Jain

Independent Director

Mr Piyush Ravishanker Bhatt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Babusingh Panwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd

Summary

Aditya Ultra Steel Limited was incorporated as Aditya Ultra Steel Private Limited on July 27, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and later on converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Aditya Ultra Steel Limited on July 26, 2018. The Company started the business in commercial production in year 2012-13. Then later on in 2016-17, Company was acquired by Mr. Varun Manojkumar Jain and Mrs. Varuna Jain as a going concern effective on May 1, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing rolled steel product i.e. TMT bars under the Kamdhenu brand catering mainly to the construction industry and for infrastructure development. The Company manufactures TMT bars from billets through reheating furnace and rolling mill. The manufacturing plant is located at Bhalgam, in Rajkot District of Gujarat. At present, it has an integrated production capacity of 1,08,000 MT for TMT Bars. A team of qualified and skilled personnel in combination with state-of-the-art quality testing equipment undertakes complete testing like Impact, Tensile, Hardness, Microstructure, Elasticity & Yield Stress.The Company has made an IPO of 74,00,000 Equity Shares in September, 2024.
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹49.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹122.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is 16.38 and 1.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹47.7 and ₹72 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -25.45%, 3 Month at -13.31% and 1 Month at -0.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.76 %
Institutions - 12.21 %
Public - 19.03 %

