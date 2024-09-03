Summary

Aditya Ultra Steel Limited was incorporated as Aditya Ultra Steel Private Limited on July 27, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and later on converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Aditya Ultra Steel Limited on July 26, 2018. The Company started the business in commercial production in year 2012-13. Then later on in 2016-17, Company was acquired by Mr. Varun Manojkumar Jain and Mrs. Varuna Jain as a going concern effective on May 1, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing rolled steel product i.e. TMT bars under the Kamdhenu brand catering mainly to the construction industry and for infrastructure development. The Company manufactures TMT bars from billets through reheating furnace and rolling mill. The manufacturing plant is located at Bhalgam, in Rajkot District of Gujarat. At present, it has an integrated production capacity of 1,08,000 MT for TMT Bars. A team of qualified and skilled personnel in combination with state-of-the-art quality testing equipment undertakes complete testing like Impact, Tensile, Hardness, Microstructure, Elasticity & Yield Stress.The Company has made an IPO of 74,00,000 Equity Shares in September, 2024.

