SectorSteel
Open₹49.05
Prev. Close₹49.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.95
Day's High₹50
Day's Low₹49
52 Week's High₹72
52 Week's Low₹47.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)122.94
P/E16.38
EPS3.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.24
12.2
12.2
12.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.29
27.4
24.62
18.7
Net Worth
48.53
39.6
36.82
30.9
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunny Sunil Singhi
Non Executive Director
VARUN MANOJKUMAR JAIN
Independent Director
Sapna Jain
Independent Director
Mr Piyush Ravishanker Bhatt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Babusingh Panwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd
Summary
Aditya Ultra Steel Limited was incorporated as Aditya Ultra Steel Private Limited on July 27, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and later on converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Aditya Ultra Steel Limited on July 26, 2018. The Company started the business in commercial production in year 2012-13. Then later on in 2016-17, Company was acquired by Mr. Varun Manojkumar Jain and Mrs. Varuna Jain as a going concern effective on May 1, 2016. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing rolled steel product i.e. TMT bars under the Kamdhenu brand catering mainly to the construction industry and for infrastructure development. The Company manufactures TMT bars from billets through reheating furnace and rolling mill. The manufacturing plant is located at Bhalgam, in Rajkot District of Gujarat. At present, it has an integrated production capacity of 1,08,000 MT for TMT Bars. A team of qualified and skilled personnel in combination with state-of-the-art quality testing equipment undertakes complete testing like Impact, Tensile, Hardness, Microstructure, Elasticity & Yield Stress.The Company has made an IPO of 74,00,000 Equity Shares in September, 2024.
The Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹49.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹122.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is 16.38 and 1.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd is ₹47.7 and ₹72 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -25.45%, 3 Month at -13.31% and 1 Month at -0.10%.
