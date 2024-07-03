SectorSteel
Open₹509.9
Prev. Close₹505.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,439.81
Day's High₹509.9
Day's Low₹459.9
52 Week's High₹673
52 Week's Low₹335
Book Value₹98.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,303.42
P/E23.7
EPS21.35
Divi. Yield0.38
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.21
26.94
26.94
26.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
186.18
139.74
197.46
167.84
Net Worth
237.39
166.68
224.4
194.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
840.75
625.22
961.96
1,232.39
yoy growth (%)
34.47
-35
-21.94
4.46
Raw materials
-604.53
-428.94
-710.49
-972.93
As % of sales
71.9
68.6
73.85
78.94
Employee costs
-60.24
-48.04
-50.19
-47.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
40.87
30.99
24.74
34.94
Depreciation
-9.26
-8.66
-8.38
-7.37
Tax paid
-8.72
-5.86
2.33
-12.47
Working capital
12.14
-19.2
24.53
22.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.47
-35
-21.94
4.46
Op profit growth
17.18
12.07
-16.96
22.28
EBIT growth
14.44
21.66
-21.12
26.5
Net profit growth
74.4
701.65
-91.62
43.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
840.76
625.22
923.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
840.76
625.22
923.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.98
3.49
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satish Kumar Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Sunil Kumar Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Saurabh Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Sachin Agarwal
Independent Director
M S Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KHEM CHAND
Independent Director
Pravin Tripathi
Independent Director
Baldev Raj Sachdeva
Independent Director
Vivek Jindal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kamdhenu Ltd
Summary
Kamdhenu Limited, a flagship company of Kamdhenu Group, was erstwhile incorporated as Kamdhenu Ispat Limited in September, 1994 as a Public Limited Company. The Company name was later on changed from Kamdhenu Ispat Limited to Kamdhenu Limited in March, 2016. The Company is a manufacturer of Steel Bars in India. The Company operates in three segments, namely Steels, Power and Paints. It provides high quality building materials to the real estate and infrastructure developers and individual home builders across the country. The product categories include TMT Bars, Structural Steel, Colour Coated Sheets and Decorative Paints. They use CRM Belgium technology to manufacture their string of products, such as CID bars, thermo mechanical treated (TMT) bars, TMT-Gal bars and Stainless steel in a flattering time of 18 seconds against 52 seconds of others. Their structural steel products include angels, channels, flats and beams.The company is the first company to get the prestigious ISO 9001:2000 certifications. They have their manufacturing facility located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Kamdhenu Paints, a unit of the company has a production unit in Chopanki, Rajasthan. They manufacture and market the paints under the trade mark Colour Dreamz. They also launched the Eco-Friendly paints Kamolite. The company is manufacturing an entire decorative and designer range of products, such as emulsions, enamels, distempers, textured and designer finishes, primers and ancillary products in their uni
Read More
The Kamdhenu Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹469.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamdhenu Ltd is ₹1303.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kamdhenu Ltd is 23.7 and 5.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamdhenu Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamdhenu Ltd is ₹335 and ₹673 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kamdhenu Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.53%, 3 Years at 32.57%, 1 Year at 45.97%, 6 Month at -10.89%, 3 Month at -11.28% and 1 Month at 2.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.