Kamdhenu Ltd Share Price

469.9
(-7.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:43 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open509.9
  • Day's High509.9
  • 52 Wk High673
  • Prev. Close505.5
  • Day's Low459.9
  • 52 Wk Low 335
  • Turnover (lac)1,439.81
  • P/E23.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value98.34
  • EPS21.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,303.42
  • Div. Yield0.38
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kamdhenu Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

509.9

Prev. Close

505.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,439.81

Day's High

509.9

Day's Low

459.9

52 Week's High

673

52 Week's Low

335

Book Value

98.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,303.42

P/E

23.7

EPS

21.35

Divi. Yield

0.38

Kamdhenu Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

Kamdhenu Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kamdhenu Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.82%

Non-Promoter- 9.75%

Institutions: 9.75%

Non-Institutions: 40.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kamdhenu Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.21

26.94

26.94

26.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

186.18

139.74

197.46

167.84

Net Worth

237.39

166.68

224.4

194.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

840.75

625.22

961.96

1,232.39

yoy growth (%)

34.47

-35

-21.94

4.46

Raw materials

-604.53

-428.94

-710.49

-972.93

As % of sales

71.9

68.6

73.85

78.94

Employee costs

-60.24

-48.04

-50.19

-47.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

40.87

30.99

24.74

34.94

Depreciation

-9.26

-8.66

-8.38

-7.37

Tax paid

-8.72

-5.86

2.33

-12.47

Working capital

12.14

-19.2

24.53

22.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.47

-35

-21.94

4.46

Op profit growth

17.18

12.07

-16.96

22.28

EBIT growth

14.44

21.66

-21.12

26.5

Net profit growth

74.4

701.65

-91.62

43.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

840.76

625.22

923.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

840.76

625.22

923.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.98

3.49

0.64

Kamdhenu Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kamdhenu Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satish Kumar Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Sunil Kumar Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Saurabh Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Sachin Agarwal

Independent Director

M S Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KHEM CHAND

Independent Director

Pravin Tripathi

Independent Director

Baldev Raj Sachdeva

Independent Director

Vivek Jindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kamdhenu Ltd

Summary

Kamdhenu Limited, a flagship company of Kamdhenu Group, was erstwhile incorporated as Kamdhenu Ispat Limited in September, 1994 as a Public Limited Company. The Company name was later on changed from Kamdhenu Ispat Limited to Kamdhenu Limited in March, 2016. The Company is a manufacturer of Steel Bars in India. The Company operates in three segments, namely Steels, Power and Paints. It provides high quality building materials to the real estate and infrastructure developers and individual home builders across the country. The product categories include TMT Bars, Structural Steel, Colour Coated Sheets and Decorative Paints. They use CRM Belgium technology to manufacture their string of products, such as CID bars, thermo mechanical treated (TMT) bars, TMT-Gal bars and Stainless steel in a flattering time of 18 seconds against 52 seconds of others. Their structural steel products include angels, channels, flats and beams.The company is the first company to get the prestigious ISO 9001:2000 certifications. They have their manufacturing facility located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Kamdhenu Paints, a unit of the company has a production unit in Chopanki, Rajasthan. They manufacture and market the paints under the trade mark Colour Dreamz. They also launched the Eco-Friendly paints Kamolite. The company is manufacturing an entire decorative and designer range of products, such as emulsions, enamels, distempers, textured and designer finishes, primers and ancillary products in their uni
Company FAQs

What is the Kamdhenu Ltd share price today?

The Kamdhenu Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹469.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamdhenu Ltd is ₹1303.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kamdhenu Ltd is 23.7 and 5.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kamdhenu Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamdhenu Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamdhenu Ltd is ₹335 and ₹673 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kamdhenu Ltd?

Kamdhenu Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.53%, 3 Years at 32.57%, 1 Year at 45.97%, 6 Month at -10.89%, 3 Month at -11.28% and 1 Month at 2.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kamdhenu Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kamdhenu Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.83 %
Institutions - 9.76 %
Public - 40.41 %

