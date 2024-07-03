Summary

Kamdhenu Limited, a flagship company of Kamdhenu Group, was erstwhile incorporated as Kamdhenu Ispat Limited in September, 1994 as a Public Limited Company. The Company name was later on changed from Kamdhenu Ispat Limited to Kamdhenu Limited in March, 2016. The Company is a manufacturer of Steel Bars in India. The Company operates in three segments, namely Steels, Power and Paints. It provides high quality building materials to the real estate and infrastructure developers and individual home builders across the country. The product categories include TMT Bars, Structural Steel, Colour Coated Sheets and Decorative Paints. They use CRM Belgium technology to manufacture their string of products, such as CID bars, thermo mechanical treated (TMT) bars, TMT-Gal bars and Stainless steel in a flattering time of 18 seconds against 52 seconds of others. Their structural steel products include angels, channels, flats and beams.The company is the first company to get the prestigious ISO 9001:2000 certifications. They have their manufacturing facility located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Kamdhenu Paints, a unit of the company has a production unit in Chopanki, Rajasthan. They manufacture and market the paints under the trade mark Colour Dreamz. They also launched the Eco-Friendly paints Kamolite. The company is manufacturing an entire decorative and designer range of products, such as emulsions, enamels, distempers, textured and designer finishes, primers and ancillary products in their uni

