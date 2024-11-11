Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Kamdhenu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024; - the proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each in such a manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required in this regards. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Kamdhenu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 9th August 2024. Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Kamdhenu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and To consider and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Allotment of 27,50,000 warrants convertible into Equity shares of the company to Non-Promoter Allottees.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024