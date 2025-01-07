Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
840.75
625.22
961.96
1,232.39
yoy growth (%)
34.47
-35
-21.94
4.46
Raw materials
-604.53
-428.94
-710.49
-972.93
As % of sales
71.9
68.6
73.85
78.94
Employee costs
-60.24
-48.04
-50.19
-47.24
As % of sales
7.16
7.68
5.21
3.83
Other costs
-117.67
-98.47
-156.88
-158.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.99
15.75
16.3
12.88
Operating profit
58.29
49.75
44.39
53.45
OPM
6.93
7.95
4.61
4.33
Depreciation
-9.26
-8.66
-8.38
-7.37
Interest expense
-10.14
-13.58
-11.9
-11.5
Other income
1.98
3.49
0.63
0.37
Profit before tax
40.87
30.99
24.74
34.94
Taxes
-8.72
-5.86
2.33
-12.47
Tax rate
-21.35
-18.93
9.42
-35.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.14
25.12
27.07
22.47
Exceptional items
-5.83
-10.03
-25.18
0
Net profit
26.31
15.09
1.88
22.47
yoy growth (%)
74.4
701.65
-91.62
43.42
NPM
3.13
2.41
0.19
1.82
