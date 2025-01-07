iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamdhenu Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

479.3
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamdhenu Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

840.75

625.22

961.96

1,232.39

yoy growth (%)

34.47

-35

-21.94

4.46

Raw materials

-604.53

-428.94

-710.49

-972.93

As % of sales

71.9

68.6

73.85

78.94

Employee costs

-60.24

-48.04

-50.19

-47.24

As % of sales

7.16

7.68

5.21

3.83

Other costs

-117.67

-98.47

-156.88

-158.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.99

15.75

16.3

12.88

Operating profit

58.29

49.75

44.39

53.45

OPM

6.93

7.95

4.61

4.33

Depreciation

-9.26

-8.66

-8.38

-7.37

Interest expense

-10.14

-13.58

-11.9

-11.5

Other income

1.98

3.49

0.63

0.37

Profit before tax

40.87

30.99

24.74

34.94

Taxes

-8.72

-5.86

2.33

-12.47

Tax rate

-21.35

-18.93

9.42

-35.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.14

25.12

27.07

22.47

Exceptional items

-5.83

-10.03

-25.18

0

Net profit

26.31

15.09

1.88

22.47

yoy growth (%)

74.4

701.65

-91.62

43.42

NPM

3.13

2.41

0.19

1.82

