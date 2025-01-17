iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kamdhenu Ltd Key Ratios

46.55
(8.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamdhenu Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.47

-35

Op profit growth

17.2

12.06

EBIT growth

14.46

21.65

Net profit growth

74.52

704.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.93

7.95

4.61

EBIT margin

6.06

7.12

3.8

Net profit margin

3.12

2.41

0.19

RoCE

16.27

14.32

RoNW

3.18

2

RoA

2.09

1.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.77

5.6

0.71

Dividend per share

1

0.8

0.5

Cash EPS

6.33

2.38

-2.45

Book value per share

80.97

72.3

68.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.37

2.48

6.64

P/CEPS

3.66

5.84

-1.92

P/B

0.28

0.19

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

11.67

8.84

5.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.35

-18.94

9.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.38

120.22

Inventory days

31.41

42.47

Creditor days

-45.35

-72.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.02

-3.27

-3.07

Net debt / equity

0.36

0.49

0.67

Net debt / op. profit

1.36

1.93

2.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.9

-68.6

-73.85

Employee costs

-7.16

-7.68

-5.21

Other costs

-13.99

-15.75

-16.3

Kamdhenu : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamdhenu Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.