Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.47
-35
Op profit growth
17.2
12.06
EBIT growth
14.46
21.65
Net profit growth
74.52
704.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.93
7.95
4.61
EBIT margin
6.06
7.12
3.8
Net profit margin
3.12
2.41
0.19
RoCE
16.27
14.32
RoNW
3.18
2
RoA
2.09
1.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.77
5.6
0.71
Dividend per share
1
0.8
0.5
Cash EPS
6.33
2.38
-2.45
Book value per share
80.97
72.3
68.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.37
2.48
6.64
P/CEPS
3.66
5.84
-1.92
P/B
0.28
0.19
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
11.67
8.84
5.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.35
-18.94
9.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.38
120.22
Inventory days
31.41
42.47
Creditor days
-45.35
-72.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.02
-3.27
-3.07
Net debt / equity
0.36
0.49
0.67
Net debt / op. profit
1.36
1.93
2.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.9
-68.6
-73.85
Employee costs
-7.16
-7.68
-5.21
Other costs
-13.99
-15.75
-16.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.