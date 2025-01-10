Kamdhenu Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.21
26.94
26.94
26.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
186.18
139.74
197.46
167.84
Net Worth
237.39
166.68
224.4
194.78
Minority Interest
Debt
2.7
3.74
93.65
100.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.52
6.29
9.88
10.23
Total Liabilities
246.61
176.71
327.93
305.24
Fixed Assets
45.44
47.22
94.93
91.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
83.76
14.23
16.04
8.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.94
5.29
6.34
4.8
Networking Capital
60.52
97.87
194.84
196.27
Inventories
12.03
14.61
77.43
67.29
Inventory Days
33.61
39.28
Sundry Debtors
54.54
82.1
198.45
199.76
Debtor Days
86.15
116.61
Other Current Assets
34.35
38.24
57.1
59.92
Sundry Creditors
-24.02
-19.16
-92.34
-102.1
Creditor Days
40.08
59.6
Other Current Liabilities
-16.38
-17.92
-45.8
-28.6
Cash
53.95
12.09
15.77
4.08
Total Assets
246.61
176.7
327.92
305.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.