Kamdhenu Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
40.87
30.99
24.74
34.94
Depreciation
-9.26
-8.66
-8.38
-7.37
Tax paid
-8.72
-5.86
2.33
-12.47
Working capital
12.14
-19.2
24.53
22.23
Other operating items
Operating
35.02
-2.73
43.21
37.32
Capital expenditure
10.51
9.66
-1.5
20.92
Free cash flow
45.53
6.92
41.71
58.24
Equity raised
338.98
307.29
307.14
255.46
Investing
7.48
2.32
3.54
0
Financing
6.57
-9.96
38.24
0.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
398.58
306.58
390.64
314.57
