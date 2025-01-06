iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kamdhenu Ltd Cash Flow Statement

469.9
(-7.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamdhenu Ltd

Kamdhenu FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

40.87

30.99

24.74

34.94

Depreciation

-9.26

-8.66

-8.38

-7.37

Tax paid

-8.72

-5.86

2.33

-12.47

Working capital

12.14

-19.2

24.53

22.23

Other operating items

Operating

35.02

-2.73

43.21

37.32

Capital expenditure

10.51

9.66

-1.5

20.92

Free cash flow

45.53

6.92

41.71

58.24

Equity raised

338.98

307.29

307.14

255.46

Investing

7.48

2.32

3.54

0

Financing

6.57

-9.96

38.24

0.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

398.58

306.58

390.64

314.57

Kamdhenu : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamdhenu Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.