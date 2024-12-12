Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th November, 2024. Intimation of record date fixed for sub-division/ split of the equity shares of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KAMDHENU LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KAMDHENU LTD (532741) RECORD DATE 08.01.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/01/2025 DR-794/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE390H01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.12.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Kamdhenu Limited (KAMDHENU) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. January 08, 2025. Symbol KAMDHENU Company Name Kamdhenu Limited New ISIN INE390H01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., January 08, 2025. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 31.12.2024) New ISIN No. INE390H01020 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 08-01-2024 (DR- 794/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.12.2024)