Kamdhenu Ltd EGM

46.55
(8.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Kamdhenu CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Nov 202411 Dec 2024
Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on 11.12.2024 through VC/OAVM. Copy of Newspaper Publication of the Notice of 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Outcome & Proceedings of 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. E-Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 01/2024-25 EGM of Kamdhenu Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
EGM13 Jan 20248 Feb 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th January, 2024. Notice of the 01/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at 11: AM (IST) through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) Outcome & Proceedings of the 01/2023-24 Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

