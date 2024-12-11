|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Nov 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on 11.12.2024 through VC/OAVM. Copy of Newspaper Publication of the Notice of 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Outcome & Proceedings of 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. E-Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 01/2024-25 EGM of Kamdhenu Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
|EGM
|13 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th January, 2024. Notice of the 01/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at 11: AM (IST) through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) Outcome & Proceedings of the 01/2023-24 Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
