Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on 11.12.2024 through VC/OAVM. Copy of Newspaper Publication of the Notice of 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Outcome & Proceedings of 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. E-Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 01/2024-25 EGM of Kamdhenu Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)