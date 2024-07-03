Kamdhenu Ltd Summary

Kamdhenu Limited, a flagship company of Kamdhenu Group, was erstwhile incorporated as Kamdhenu Ispat Limited in September, 1994 as a Public Limited Company. The Company name was later on changed from Kamdhenu Ispat Limited to Kamdhenu Limited in March, 2016. The Company is a manufacturer of Steel Bars in India. The Company operates in three segments, namely Steels, Power and Paints. It provides high quality building materials to the real estate and infrastructure developers and individual home builders across the country. The product categories include TMT Bars, Structural Steel, Colour Coated Sheets and Decorative Paints. They use CRM Belgium technology to manufacture their string of products, such as CID bars, thermo mechanical treated (TMT) bars, TMT-Gal bars and Stainless steel in a flattering time of 18 seconds against 52 seconds of others. Their structural steel products include angels, channels, flats and beams.The company is the first company to get the prestigious ISO 9001:2000 certifications. They have their manufacturing facility located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Kamdhenu Paints, a unit of the company has a production unit in Chopanki, Rajasthan. They manufacture and market the paints under the trade mark Colour Dreamz. They also launched the Eco-Friendly paints Kamolite. The company is manufacturing an entire decorative and designer range of products, such as emulsions, enamels, distempers, textured and designer finishes, primers and ancillary products in their unit.In year 1995, the company took their first in the Infrastructure & Construction Sector by establishing a single Reinforcement Steel Bar manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. In October 1995, they commenced commercial production.In the year 1995, the company obtained the IS 1786-1985 certification. In the year 1997, they received ISO 9001:2000 for quality management system. The company also received Udyog Ratan Award, Udyog Patra Award, Rajat Jayanti Udyog Jayanti Award from the Government of India.In the year 2004, the company started production of TMT Bars. In the year 2005, they got certificate for using the trade mark TEMPCORE from Centre De Rechercher Metallurgiques (CRM), LIEGE (Belgium).During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of CTD/TMT Bars by 18,000 MT to 54,000 MT. In April 2006, the company entered into the capital market with its first IPO of 1,28,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each issued at a price of Rs25 each (including premium of Rs15 each) aggregating to Rs 3200 lakh. Their shares were listed on BSE and NSE. During the year 2006-07, the company increased the production capacity of CTD/TMT Bars by 18,000 MT to 72,000 MT. Kamdhenu Paints, a unit of Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd established production unit Chopanki, Rajasthan with a state of art technology and also with modern research and development facilities. The Company also forayed into decorative paints business in year, 2008.During the year 2009-10, the company introduced packaged drinking water under the brand Kamdhenu fresh. They launched the Eco-Friendly paints Kamolite which is a reflection of our constant effort to give the best to the consumerIn 2013, the Company launched Kamdhenu SS 10000 TMT Bar, a premium product with double rib, double strength and double safety suitable for highly seismic zone. In 2014, it launched Kamdhenu Structural Steel. The Company became Indias largest TMT selling brand in retail segment in year 2015. It launched an innovative product, Kamdhenu Nxt TMT, interlock steel for next generation in the market in the Financial Year 2016- 17.During the year 2019-20, the Company acquired 100% equity Shares of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited and made it Wholly Owned Subsidiary.During the year 2020-21, Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Foundation, became the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.In FY 2022-23, Company went through a Scheme Arrangement for a) Amalgamation of Kamdhenu Concast Limited, Kamdhenu Overseas Limited, Kamdhenu Paint Industries Limited, Kamdhenu Infradevelopers Limited, Kamdhenu Nutrients Private Limited, Kay2 Steel Limited and Tiptop Promoters Private Limited with the Company and b) De-merger of Paint Business of the Company into Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited. The above Scheme of Arrangement became effective from July 18, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi & Haryana. Upon the Scheme of Arrangement, Kamdhenu Ventures Limited and Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited also ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 1st April,2022. Pursuant to the Demerger of Paint Business into Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited, Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, Holding Company of Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited, has on 9th September, 2022 issued and allotted 2,69,35,500 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5/- each, on mirror shareholding basis, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs 5 each for every 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs 10 each held in the Company.