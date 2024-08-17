iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Splendid Metal Products Ltd Share Price

0.5
(11.11%)
Jun 18, 2021|03:27:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Splendid Metal Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.45

Prev. Close

0.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2.41

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-40.82

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Splendid Metal Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Splendid Metal Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Splendid Metal Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:16 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.57%

Non-Promoter- 4.57%

Institutions: 4.57%

Non-Institutions: 37.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Splendid Metal Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

150.51

150.51

150.51

150.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,328.65

-1,285.38

-596.2

135.25

Net Worth

-1,178.14

-1,134.87

-445.69

285.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

31.37

509.23

1,299.8

3,483.06

yoy growth (%)

-93.83

-60.82

-62.68

0.91

Raw materials

-21.32

-605.16

-1,364.15

-3,281.1

As % of sales

67.97

118.83

104.95

94.2

Employee costs

-6.97

-10.3

-12.8

-18.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-55.14

-817.28

-432.39

-141.91

Depreciation

-38.97

-33.28

-33.7

-35.12

Tax paid

12.29

85.3

90.64

36.72

Working capital

-839.92

-717.89

-148.28

451.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.83

-60.82

-62.68

0.91

Op profit growth

-97.73

470.58

-218.65

-53.69

EBIT growth

-93.23

377.1

-301.62

-61.76

Net profit growth

-94.07

114.18

224.89

-11,318.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

7.13

20.2

438.49

537.43

1,561.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.13

20.2

438.49

537.43

1,561.33

Other Operating Income

8.63

11.18

19.68

0

0.09

Other Income

0.26

1.65

0.73

2.98

0.58

View Annually Results

Splendid Metal Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Splendid Metal Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R K Birla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

G Srinivasa Raju

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Hanumantha Rao

Company Secretary

Shaik Ibraheem

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Splendid Metal Products Ltd

Summary

Sujana Metal Products Ltd earlier known as Steels Steels Ltd (SSL) was incorporated on 2 May 88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 4 Apr.92. The company was promoted by Y S Chowdary, V Malakonda Reddy and others. Y S Chowdary is the Chairman & Managing Director. Other group companies include Sujana Industries, Sujana Corporation, Sujana Holdings and Sujana Pharma.A public issue was made for Rs.2.92 crores to finance the expansion programme of ingot.The company increased the installed capacity by 16400 TPA and the expansion was completed in 1992. The company manufactures steel and re-rolled steel products. The products of the company are mainly for construction and industrial use and they enjoy a very good demand. The companys new hot re-rolling mill for the production of additional 1,25,000 tpa of steel products at Gummidipundi,Chennai was successfully completed.The companys new Hot Re-rolling Mill for the production of 1,25,000 tonnes per annum has been transferred to M/s Padmini Steel Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary company, production in this unit was started by the last quarter of 1997.The company modernised its Re-rolling Mills by way of increasing its manufacturing capacity to 110000 TPA at an cost of Rs 36 crores. The company has taken up Wind Farm Power project for 2 MW capacity in Ananthpur Dist. A.P. at a cost of Rs.843 lakhs and has met with financial assistance from IREDA and Equity.The project which was flagged off in 19
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Splendid Metal Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.