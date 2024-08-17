Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.41
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-40.82
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
150.51
150.51
150.51
150.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,328.65
-1,285.38
-596.2
135.25
Net Worth
-1,178.14
-1,134.87
-445.69
285.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
31.37
509.23
1,299.8
3,483.06
yoy growth (%)
-93.83
-60.82
-62.68
0.91
Raw materials
-21.32
-605.16
-1,364.15
-3,281.1
As % of sales
67.97
118.83
104.95
94.2
Employee costs
-6.97
-10.3
-12.8
-18.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-55.14
-817.28
-432.39
-141.91
Depreciation
-38.97
-33.28
-33.7
-35.12
Tax paid
12.29
85.3
90.64
36.72
Working capital
-839.92
-717.89
-148.28
451.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.83
-60.82
-62.68
0.91
Op profit growth
-97.73
470.58
-218.65
-53.69
EBIT growth
-93.23
377.1
-301.62
-61.76
Net profit growth
-94.07
114.18
224.89
-11,318.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
7.13
20.2
438.49
537.43
1,561.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.13
20.2
438.49
537.43
1,561.33
Other Operating Income
8.63
11.18
19.68
0
0.09
Other Income
0.26
1.65
0.73
2.98
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R K Birla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
G Srinivasa Raju
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Hanumantha Rao
Company Secretary
Shaik Ibraheem
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Splendid Metal Products Ltd
Summary
Sujana Metal Products Ltd earlier known as Steels Steels Ltd (SSL) was incorporated on 2 May 88 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 4 Apr.92. The company was promoted by Y S Chowdary, V Malakonda Reddy and others. Y S Chowdary is the Chairman & Managing Director. Other group companies include Sujana Industries, Sujana Corporation, Sujana Holdings and Sujana Pharma.A public issue was made for Rs.2.92 crores to finance the expansion programme of ingot.The company increased the installed capacity by 16400 TPA and the expansion was completed in 1992. The company manufactures steel and re-rolled steel products. The products of the company are mainly for construction and industrial use and they enjoy a very good demand. The companys new hot re-rolling mill for the production of additional 1,25,000 tpa of steel products at Gummidipundi,Chennai was successfully completed.The companys new Hot Re-rolling Mill for the production of 1,25,000 tonnes per annum has been transferred to M/s Padmini Steel Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary company, production in this unit was started by the last quarter of 1997.The company modernised its Re-rolling Mills by way of increasing its manufacturing capacity to 110000 TPA at an cost of Rs 36 crores. The company has taken up Wind Farm Power project for 2 MW capacity in Ananthpur Dist. A.P. at a cost of Rs.843 lakhs and has met with financial assistance from IREDA and Equity.The project which was flagged off in 19
