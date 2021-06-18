iifl-logo-icon 1
Splendid Metal Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jun 18, 2021|03:27:34 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Splendid Metal Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

31.37

509.23

1,299.8

3,483.06

yoy growth (%)

-93.83

-60.82

-62.68

0.91

Raw materials

-21.32

-605.16

-1,364.15

-3,281.1

As % of sales

67.97

118.83

104.95

94.2

Employee costs

-6.97

-10.3

-12.8

-18.41

As % of sales

22.23

2.02

0.98

0.52

Other costs

-20.81

-678.26

-60.34

-67.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.34

133.19

4.64

1.94

Operating profit

-17.74

-784.49

-137.48

115.87

OPM

-56.55

-154.05

-10.57

3.32

Depreciation

-38.97

-33.28

-33.7

-35.12

Interest expense

-0.03

-2.47

-261.61

-226.61

Other income

1.6

2.96

0.4

3.95

Profit before tax

-55.14

-817.28

-432.39

-141.91

Taxes

12.29

85.3

90.64

36.72

Tax rate

-22.28

-10.43

-20.96

-25.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-42.85

-731.98

-341.75

-105.18

Exceptional items

-0.53

0

0

0

Net profit

-43.39

-731.98

-341.75

-105.18

yoy growth (%)

-94.07

114.18

224.89

-11,318.75

NPM

-138.3

-143.74

-26.29

-3.01

