|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
31.37
509.23
1,299.8
3,483.06
yoy growth (%)
-93.83
-60.82
-62.68
0.91
Raw materials
-21.32
-605.16
-1,364.15
-3,281.1
As % of sales
67.97
118.83
104.95
94.2
Employee costs
-6.97
-10.3
-12.8
-18.41
As % of sales
22.23
2.02
0.98
0.52
Other costs
-20.81
-678.26
-60.34
-67.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.34
133.19
4.64
1.94
Operating profit
-17.74
-784.49
-137.48
115.87
OPM
-56.55
-154.05
-10.57
3.32
Depreciation
-38.97
-33.28
-33.7
-35.12
Interest expense
-0.03
-2.47
-261.61
-226.61
Other income
1.6
2.96
0.4
3.95
Profit before tax
-55.14
-817.28
-432.39
-141.91
Taxes
12.29
85.3
90.64
36.72
Tax rate
-22.28
-10.43
-20.96
-25.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-42.85
-731.98
-341.75
-105.18
Exceptional items
-0.53
0
0
0
Net profit
-43.39
-731.98
-341.75
-105.18
yoy growth (%)
-94.07
114.18
224.89
-11,318.75
NPM
-138.3
-143.74
-26.29
-3.01
