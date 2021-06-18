Splendid Metal Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
150.51
150.51
150.51
150.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,328.65
-1,285.38
-596.2
135.25
Net Worth
-1,178.14
-1,134.87
-445.69
285.76
Minority Interest
Debt
2,428.61
2,430.09
2,440.01
2,436.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.44
74.74
69.44
0
Total Liabilities
1,312.91
1,369.96
2,063.76
2,722.56
Fixed Assets
415.07
454.84
494.42
526.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.51
50.52
87.82
147.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
418.11
418.11
213.48
56.62
Networking Capital
428.25
445.27
1,265.89
1,987.4
Inventories
16.07
22.98
50.13
254.05
Inventory Days
186.94
35.93
71.33
Sundry Debtors
416.75
421.15
1,222.8
1,486
Debtor Days
4,848.16
876.46
417.28
Other Current Assets
73.48
79.3
183.26
426.81
Sundry Creditors
-27.27
-24.52
-126.85
-124.09
Creditor Days
317.23
90.92
34.84
Other Current Liabilities
-50.78
-53.64
-63.45
-55.37
Cash
0.97
1.21
2.17
4.26
Total Assets
1,312.91
1,369.95
2,063.78
2,722.56
