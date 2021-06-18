iifl-logo-icon 1
Splendid Metal Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jun 18, 2021|03:27:34 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-55.14

-817.28

-432.39

-141.91

Depreciation

-38.97

-33.28

-33.7

-35.12

Tax paid

12.29

85.3

90.64

36.72

Working capital

-839.92

-717.89

-148.28

451.82

Other operating items

Operating

-921.75

-1,483.16

-523.73

311.52

Capital expenditure

-1.88

34.58

-0.15

-2.23

Free cash flow

-923.64

-1,448.58

-523.88

309.28

Equity raised

-1,881.45

271.03

954.02

1,198.3

Investing

-37.31

-60.05

0

0

Financing

-10

4.6

248.54

645.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,852.4

-1,232.98

678.68

2,152.59

