Splendid Metal Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-55.14
-817.28
-432.39
-141.91
Depreciation
-38.97
-33.28
-33.7
-35.12
Tax paid
12.29
85.3
90.64
36.72
Working capital
-839.92
-717.89
-148.28
451.82
Other operating items
Operating
-921.75
-1,483.16
-523.73
311.52
Capital expenditure
-1.88
34.58
-0.15
-2.23
Free cash flow
-923.64
-1,448.58
-523.88
309.28
Equity raised
-1,881.45
271.03
954.02
1,198.3
Investing
-37.31
-60.05
0
0
Financing
-10
4.6
248.54
645.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,852.4
-1,232.98
678.68
2,152.59
