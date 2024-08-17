iifl-logo-icon 1
Splendid Metal Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.5
(11.11%)
Jun 18, 2021|03:27:34 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Mar-2008

Gross Sales

5.58

17.45

362.47

1,687.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.58

17.45

362.47

1,687.72

Other Operating Income

5.71

7.11

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.29

0.74

1.4

Total Income

11.68

24.85

363.21

1,689.14

Total Expenditure

19.25

44.43

967.42

1,576.65

PBIDT

-7.57

-19.58

-604.21

112.48

Interest

0.02

0.02

1.34

39.9

PBDT

-7.59

-19.6

-605.55

72.58

Depreciation

22.61

31.95

23.84

12.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

14.72

Deferred Tax

4.37

-11.54

-117.23

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-34.57

-40.01

-512.17

45.72

Minority Interest After NP

-0.17

-0.19

-0.22

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-34.4

-39.83

-511.95

45.72

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.88

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-33.52

-39.83

-511.95

45.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.14

-1.32

-17.02

8.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

150.51

150.51

150.51

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-135.66

-112.2

-166.69

6.66

PBDTM(%)

-136.02

-112.32

-167.06

4.3

PATM(%)

-619.53

-229.28

-141.29

2.7

