Splendid Metal Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
5.58
17.45
362.47
1,687.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.58
17.45
362.47
1,687.72
Other Operating Income
5.71
7.11
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.29
0.74
1.4
Total Income
11.68
24.85
363.21
1,689.14
Total Expenditure
19.25
44.43
967.42
1,576.65
PBIDT
-7.57
-19.58
-604.21
112.48
Interest
0.02
0.02
1.34
39.9
PBDT
-7.59
-19.6
-605.55
72.58
Depreciation
22.61
31.95
23.84
12.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
14.72
Deferred Tax
4.37
-11.54
-117.23
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-34.57
-40.01
-512.17
45.72
Minority Interest After NP
-0.17
-0.19
-0.22
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-34.4
-39.83
-511.95
45.72
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.88
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-33.52
-39.83
-511.95
45.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.14
-1.32
-17.02
8.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
150.51
150.51
150.51
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-135.66
-112.2
-166.69
6.66
PBDTM(%)
-136.02
-112.32
-167.06
4.3
PATM(%)
-619.53
-229.28
-141.29
2.7
