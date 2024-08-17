Splendid Metal Products Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
3.6
3.54
4.75
15.45
190.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.6
3.54
4.75
15.45
190.69
Other Operating Income
4.99
3.63
6.9
4.28
19.68
Other Income
0.24
0.01
1.48
0.16
-15.76
Total Income
8.83
7.18
13.13
19.89
194.62
Total Expenditure
12.47
13.15
31.97
40.32
748.15
PBIDT
-3.64
-5.96
-18.84
-20.43
-553.54
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.01
1.29
PBDT
-3.65
-5.98
-18.87
-20.44
-554.83
Depreciation
14.9
15.12
15.21
24.32
16.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-1.61
5.17
-10.92
-1.38
-63.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.94
-26.27
-23.16
-43.37
-507.81
Minority Interest After NP
-0.09
-0.11
-0.28
-0.12
-0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.85
-26.16
-22.88
-43.25
-507.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0.27
-0.78
-0.54
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-17.12
-25.38
-22.34
-43.25
-507.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.87
0
-1.44
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
150.51
150.51
150.51
150.51
150.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-101.11
-168.36
-396.63
-132.23
-290.28
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-470.55
-742.09
-487.57
-280.71
-266.3
