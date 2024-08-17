iifl-logo-icon 1
Splendid Metal Products Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.5
(11.11%)
Jun 18, 2021|03:27:34 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

3.6

3.54

4.75

15.45

190.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.6

3.54

4.75

15.45

190.69

Other Operating Income

4.99

3.63

6.9

4.28

19.68

Other Income

0.24

0.01

1.48

0.16

-15.76

Total Income

8.83

7.18

13.13

19.89

194.62

Total Expenditure

12.47

13.15

31.97

40.32

748.15

PBIDT

-3.64

-5.96

-18.84

-20.43

-553.54

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01

1.29

PBDT

-3.65

-5.98

-18.87

-20.44

-554.83

Depreciation

14.9

15.12

15.21

24.32

16.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-1.61

5.17

-10.92

-1.38

-63.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.94

-26.27

-23.16

-43.37

-507.81

Minority Interest After NP

-0.09

-0.11

-0.28

-0.12

-0.13

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.85

-26.16

-22.88

-43.25

-507.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0.27

-0.78

-0.54

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-17.12

-25.38

-22.34

-43.25

-507.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.87

0

-1.44

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

150.51

150.51

150.51

150.51

150.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-101.11

-168.36

-396.63

-132.23

-290.28

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-470.55

-742.09

-487.57

-280.71

-266.3

