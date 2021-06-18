iifl-logo-icon 1
Splendid Metal Products Ltd Key Ratios

0.5
(11.11%)
Jun 18, 2021|03:27:34 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Splendid Metal Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.16

-65.58

-62.67

6.09

Op profit growth

-95.61

586.94

-210.39

-53.39

EBIT growth

-91.77

466.18

-287.89

-61.28

Net profit growth

-92.38

156.44

237.7

-1,061.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-128.68

-171.27

-8.58

2.9

EBIT margin

-249.41

-177.03

-10.76

2.13

Net profit margin

-210.76

-161.58

-21.68

-2.39

RoCE

-4.49

-36.16

-5.45

3.11

RoNW

2.15

-186.76

-12.44

-2.86

RoA

-0.94

-8.25

-2.75

-0.87

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.21

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.51

-29.97

-12.4

-4.53

Book value per share

-41.79

-9.17

16.9

28.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.08

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.05

-0.03

-0.17

-0.5

P/B

0

-0.11

0.12

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

-62.83

-2.69

-18.75

18.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.71

-8.93

-21.09

-26.75

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11,707.61

1,261.11

597.57

262.34

Inventory days

385.06

103.29

71.52

28.46

Creditor days

-691.56

-71.28

-169.15

-107.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1,922.75

379.41

0.64

-0.39

Net debt / equity

-1.92

-8.83

4.78

2.58

Net debt / op. profit

-60.12

-2.65

-18.18

18.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.97

-116.74

-102.6

-94.09

Employee costs

-22.23

-1.91

-0.82

-0.44

Other costs

-138.47

-152.62

-5.15

-2.55

