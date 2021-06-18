Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.16
-65.58
-62.67
6.09
Op profit growth
-95.61
586.94
-210.39
-53.39
EBIT growth
-91.77
466.18
-287.89
-61.28
Net profit growth
-92.38
156.44
237.7
-1,061.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-128.68
-171.27
-8.58
2.9
EBIT margin
-249.41
-177.03
-10.76
2.13
Net profit margin
-210.76
-161.58
-21.68
-2.39
RoCE
-4.49
-36.16
-5.45
3.11
RoNW
2.15
-186.76
-12.44
-2.86
RoA
-0.94
-8.25
-2.75
-0.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.21
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.51
-29.97
-12.4
-4.53
Book value per share
-41.79
-9.17
16.9
28.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.08
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.05
-0.03
-0.17
-0.5
P/B
0
-0.11
0.12
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
-62.83
-2.69
-18.75
18.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.71
-8.93
-21.09
-26.75
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11,707.61
1,261.11
597.57
262.34
Inventory days
385.06
103.29
71.52
28.46
Creditor days
-691.56
-71.28
-169.15
-107.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1,922.75
379.41
0.64
-0.39
Net debt / equity
-1.92
-8.83
4.78
2.58
Net debt / op. profit
-60.12
-2.65
-18.18
18.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.97
-116.74
-102.6
-94.09
Employee costs
-22.23
-1.91
-0.82
-0.44
Other costs
-138.47
-152.62
-5.15
-2.55
