SectorSteel
Open₹196
Prev. Close₹196.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹471.45
Day's High₹197
Day's Low₹190.45
52 Week's High₹227.7
52 Week's Low₹106.4
Book Value₹61.46
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,577.47
P/E35.69
EPS5.51
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.47
67.47
71.08
71.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
720.7
663.58
652.33
619.81
Net Worth
788.17
731.05
723.41
690.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,516.54
2,097.66
1,227.43
987.7
yoy growth (%)
-27.7
70.89
24.27
13.34
Raw materials
-918.22
-1,255.57
-830.49
-678.94
As % of sales
60.54
59.85
67.66
68.73
Employee costs
-130.5
-156.87
-71.05
-61.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-18.89
61.94
60.25
45.46
Depreciation
-47.67
-42.68
-16.75
-11.75
Tax paid
-0.18
-9.44
-27.25
-16.91
Working capital
192.88
-101.23
288.57
-45.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.7
70.89
24.27
13.34
Op profit growth
-46.08
46.57
31.04
11.09
EBIT growth
-58.32
40.2
28.79
15.92
Net profit growth
-98.3
-3.27
90.15
5.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,130.57
2,894.62
2,265.75
1,525.35
2,106.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,130.57
2,894.62
2,265.75
1,525.35
2,106.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.31
33.43
17.06
38.62
20.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Aditya N Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mirza Mohammed Ali Baig
Whole-time Director
K Lavanya Kumar
Non Executive Director
P V Rao
Non Executive Director
Eric James Brown
Independent Director
Chandrasekhar Sripada
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ravi Venkata Siva Ramakrishna
Independent Director
V S Parthasarathy
Independent Director
SHARMA VIRGINIA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pennar Industries Ltd
Summary
Pennar Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Pennar Steels Ltd), incorporated in Aug.75, was promoted in the joint sector by J Naresh Kumar along with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC). The Company is one of the leading engineering organisations in India and is well known for its expertise in providing engineered products and engineering solutions. It manufactures cold-rolled coils (CRCs) of narrow width, upto 700 mm, which are supplied to the automobile and the white goods industries. The Company started its journey with first manufacturing plant at Isnapur, near Hyderabad, and since then, has established itself as diversified engineering company with end-to-end capabilities. Having a strong pedigree and engineering excellence, and the Company has merged Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited, Pennar Enviro Limited, into Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), after which it accumulated a wide spectrum of engineered products and customised turnkey engineering solution under its belt, catering to a range of high growth sectors. Thereafter, the Company diversified its engineered products and engineered solutions broadly across six sectors; namely; Automobiles, Construction Infrastructure, General Engineering, White Goods, Railways and Solar.In 1989-90, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase the capacity from 12,000 tpa to 60,000 tpa in phases. In the first phase, its capacity was increased to 36,000 tpa, which was completed in 1990-91. In
Read More
The Pennar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹191 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pennar Industries Ltd is ₹2577.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pennar Industries Ltd is 35.69 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pennar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pennar Industries Ltd is ₹106.4 and ₹227.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pennar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.70%, 3 Years at 77.36%, 1 Year at 49.95%, 6 Month at 14.38%, 3 Month at 5.08% and 1 Month at -9.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.