Pennar Industries Ltd Share Price

191
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open196
  • Day's High197
  • 52 Wk High227.7
  • Prev. Close196.66
  • Day's Low190.45
  • 52 Wk Low 106.4
  • Turnover (lac)471.45
  • P/E35.69
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value61.46
  • EPS5.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,577.47
  • Div. Yield0
Pennar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

196

Prev. Close

196.66

Turnover(Lac.)

471.45

Day's High

197

Day's Low

190.45

52 Week's High

227.7

52 Week's Low

106.4

Book Value

61.46

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,577.47

P/E

35.69

EPS

5.51

Divi. Yield

0

Pennar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Pennar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pennar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.66%

Non-Promoter- 6.30%

Institutions: 6.29%

Non-Institutions: 54.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pennar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

67.47

67.47

71.08

71.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

720.7

663.58

652.33

619.81

Net Worth

788.17

731.05

723.41

690.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,516.54

2,097.66

1,227.43

987.7

yoy growth (%)

-27.7

70.89

24.27

13.34

Raw materials

-918.22

-1,255.57

-830.49

-678.94

As % of sales

60.54

59.85

67.66

68.73

Employee costs

-130.5

-156.87

-71.05

-61.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.89

61.94

60.25

45.46

Depreciation

-47.67

-42.68

-16.75

-11.75

Tax paid

-0.18

-9.44

-27.25

-16.91

Working capital

192.88

-101.23

288.57

-45.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.7

70.89

24.27

13.34

Op profit growth

-46.08

46.57

31.04

11.09

EBIT growth

-58.32

40.2

28.79

15.92

Net profit growth

-98.3

-3.27

90.15

5.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,130.57

2,894.62

2,265.75

1,525.35

2,106.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,130.57

2,894.62

2,265.75

1,525.35

2,106.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

40.31

33.43

17.06

38.62

20.28

Pennar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pennar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Aditya N Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mirza Mohammed Ali Baig

Whole-time Director

K Lavanya Kumar

Non Executive Director

P V Rao

Non Executive Director

Eric James Brown

Independent Director

Chandrasekhar Sripada

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ravi Venkata Siva Ramakrishna

Independent Director

V S Parthasarathy

Independent Director

SHARMA VIRGINIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pennar Industries Ltd

Summary

Pennar Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Pennar Steels Ltd), incorporated in Aug.75, was promoted in the joint sector by J Naresh Kumar along with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC). The Company is one of the leading engineering organisations in India and is well known for its expertise in providing engineered products and engineering solutions. It manufactures cold-rolled coils (CRCs) of narrow width, upto 700 mm, which are supplied to the automobile and the white goods industries. The Company started its journey with first manufacturing plant at Isnapur, near Hyderabad, and since then, has established itself as diversified engineering company with end-to-end capabilities. Having a strong pedigree and engineering excellence, and the Company has merged Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited, Pennar Enviro Limited, into Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), after which it accumulated a wide spectrum of engineered products and customised turnkey engineering solution under its belt, catering to a range of high growth sectors. Thereafter, the Company diversified its engineered products and engineered solutions broadly across six sectors; namely; Automobiles, Construction Infrastructure, General Engineering, White Goods, Railways and Solar.In 1989-90, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase the capacity from 12,000 tpa to 60,000 tpa in phases. In the first phase, its capacity was increased to 36,000 tpa, which was completed in 1990-91. In
Company FAQs

What is the Pennar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Pennar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹191 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pennar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pennar Industries Ltd is ₹2577.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pennar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pennar Industries Ltd is 35.69 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pennar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pennar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pennar Industries Ltd is ₹106.4 and ₹227.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pennar Industries Ltd?

Pennar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.70%, 3 Years at 77.36%, 1 Year at 49.95%, 6 Month at 14.38%, 3 Month at 5.08% and 1 Month at -9.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pennar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pennar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.66 %
Institutions - 6.29 %
Public - 54.05 %

