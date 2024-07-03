Summary

Pennar Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Pennar Steels Ltd), incorporated in Aug.75, was promoted in the joint sector by J Naresh Kumar along with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC). The Company is one of the leading engineering organisations in India and is well known for its expertise in providing engineered products and engineering solutions. It manufactures cold-rolled coils (CRCs) of narrow width, upto 700 mm, which are supplied to the automobile and the white goods industries. The Company started its journey with first manufacturing plant at Isnapur, near Hyderabad, and since then, has established itself as diversified engineering company with end-to-end capabilities. Having a strong pedigree and engineering excellence, and the Company has merged Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited, Pennar Enviro Limited, into Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), after which it accumulated a wide spectrum of engineered products and customised turnkey engineering solution under its belt, catering to a range of high growth sectors. Thereafter, the Company diversified its engineered products and engineered solutions broadly across six sectors; namely; Automobiles, Construction Infrastructure, General Engineering, White Goods, Railways and Solar.In 1989-90, the company undertook an expansion programme to increase the capacity from 12,000 tpa to 60,000 tpa in phases. In the first phase, its capacity was increased to 36,000 tpa, which was completed in 1990-91. In

