Pennar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,516.54

2,097.66

1,227.43

987.7

yoy growth (%)

-27.7

70.89

24.27

13.34

Raw materials

-918.22

-1,255.57

-830.49

-678.94

As % of sales

60.54

59.85

67.66

68.73

Employee costs

-130.5

-156.87

-71.05

-61.93

As % of sales

8.6

7.47

5.78

6.27

Other costs

-377.39

-517.48

-211.45

-159.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.88

24.66

17.22

16.14

Operating profit

90.42

167.74

114.44

87.33

OPM

5.96

7.99

9.32

8.84

Depreciation

-47.67

-42.68

-16.75

-11.75

Interest expense

-79.46

-83.4

-43.42

-35.03

Other income

17.81

20.29

5.98

4.91

Profit before tax

-18.89

61.94

60.25

45.46

Taxes

-0.18

-9.44

-27.25

-16.91

Tax rate

0.95

-15.23

-45.22

-37.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.07

52.5

33

28.55

Exceptional items

19.96

0

21.29

0

Net profit

0.89

52.51

54.29

28.55

yoy growth (%)

-98.3

-3.27

90.15

5.66

NPM

0.05

2.5

4.42

2.89

