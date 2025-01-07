Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,516.54
2,097.66
1,227.43
987.7
yoy growth (%)
-27.7
70.89
24.27
13.34
Raw materials
-918.22
-1,255.57
-830.49
-678.94
As % of sales
60.54
59.85
67.66
68.73
Employee costs
-130.5
-156.87
-71.05
-61.93
As % of sales
8.6
7.47
5.78
6.27
Other costs
-377.39
-517.48
-211.45
-159.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.88
24.66
17.22
16.14
Operating profit
90.42
167.74
114.44
87.33
OPM
5.96
7.99
9.32
8.84
Depreciation
-47.67
-42.68
-16.75
-11.75
Interest expense
-79.46
-83.4
-43.42
-35.03
Other income
17.81
20.29
5.98
4.91
Profit before tax
-18.89
61.94
60.25
45.46
Taxes
-0.18
-9.44
-27.25
-16.91
Tax rate
0.95
-15.23
-45.22
-37.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.07
52.5
33
28.55
Exceptional items
19.96
0
21.29
0
Net profit
0.89
52.51
54.29
28.55
yoy growth (%)
-98.3
-3.27
90.15
5.66
NPM
0.05
2.5
4.42
2.89
