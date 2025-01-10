Pennar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.47
67.47
71.08
71.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
720.7
663.58
652.33
619.81
Net Worth
788.17
731.05
723.41
690.89
Minority Interest
Debt
771.8
665.53
624.12
615.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
49.99
49.72
48.03
46.1
Total Liabilities
1,609.96
1,446.3
1,395.56
1,352.82
Fixed Assets
787.18
640.93
643.53
652.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
99.44
35.82
53.82
29.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
47.07
44.05
41.08
30.85
Networking Capital
618.31
672.8
591.79
598
Inventories
793.74
736.64
576.51
468.26
Inventory Days
112.7
Sundry Debtors
446.66
363.29
424.2
447.18
Debtor Days
107.62
Other Current Assets
265.87
319.35
291.15
246.75
Sundry Creditors
-378.12
-307.62
-260.18
-253.72
Creditor Days
61.06
Other Current Liabilities
-509.84
-438.86
-439.89
-310.47
Cash
57.96
52.7
65.34
41.81
Total Assets
1,609.96
1,446.3
1,395.56
1,352.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.