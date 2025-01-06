iifl-logo-icon 1
Pennar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.89

61.94

60.25

45.46

Depreciation

-47.67

-42.68

-16.75

-11.75

Tax paid

-0.18

-9.44

-27.25

-16.91

Working capital

192.88

-101.23

288.57

-45.5

Other operating items

Operating

126.14

-91.4

304.82

-28.7

Capital expenditure

17.32

340.97

165.08

-54.46

Free cash flow

143.47

249.57

469.9

-83.16

Equity raised

1,241.39

1,095.81

781.15

558.73

Investing

-27.52

-14.53

9.06

-9.41

Financing

219.09

196.32

242.4

-9.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,576.43

1,527.17

1,502.51

456.47

