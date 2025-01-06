Pennar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-18.89
61.94
60.25
45.46
Depreciation
-47.67
-42.68
-16.75
-11.75
Tax paid
-0.18
-9.44
-27.25
-16.91
Working capital
192.88
-101.23
288.57
-45.5
Other operating items
Operating
126.14
-91.4
304.82
-28.7
Capital expenditure
17.32
340.97
165.08
-54.46
Free cash flow
143.47
249.57
469.9
-83.16
Equity raised
1,241.39
1,095.81
781.15
558.73
Investing
-27.52
-14.53
9.06
-9.41
Financing
219.09
196.32
242.4
-9.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,576.43
1,527.17
1,502.51
456.47
