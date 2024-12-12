iifl-logo-icon 1
177.52
(0.39%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th Dec 2024 to consider and approve entering into joint venture to expand the companys business Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th Dec, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 22nd May 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Quick Result for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202426 Apr 2024
Outcome of Circular Resolution Circular resolution for change in registered office address
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair with the consent of atleast one Independent Director. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th Feb, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)

