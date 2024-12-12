|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th Dec 2024 to consider and approve entering into joint venture to expand the companys business Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th Dec, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 22nd May 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 Quick Result for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Circular Resolution Circular resolution for change in registered office address
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair with the consent of atleast one Independent Director. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th Feb, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.