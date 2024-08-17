Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹62.05
Prev. Close₹63.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.37
Day's High₹63.8
Day's Low₹61.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)214.9
P/E14.19
EPS4.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
34.27
34.27
34.27
27.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
3.04
Reserves
152.94
137.53
177.87
98.85
Net Worth
187.21
171.8
212.14
129.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
510.36
501.62
447.23
449.21
yoy growth (%)
1.74
12.16
-0.44
22.41
Raw materials
-287.09
-236.3
-226.92
-267.69
As % of sales
56.25
47.1
50.73
59.59
Employee costs
-41.85
-37.66
-32.23
-26.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
23.96
23.1
49.38
33.26
Depreciation
-5.97
-5.46
-6.12
-5.85
Tax paid
-8.16
-5.95
-19.22
-11.35
Working capital
30.3
-55.88
79.28
33.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.74
12.16
-0.44
22.41
Op profit growth
-16.42
-38.02
39.24
26.14
EBIT growth
-1.58
-33.42
40.85
17.69
Net profit growth
-7.87
-43.13
37.65
27.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Aditya Rao
Managing director
Potluri Venkateswara Rao
Independent Director
Manish Mahendra Sabharwal
Independent Director
VARUN CHAWLA
Independent Director
KAMALAKAR RAO BANDARI
Independent Director
Sita Vanka
Chairman
Nrupender Rao
Director
Mukul Gulati
Independent Director
C Parthasarathy
Director
Eric James Brown
Company Secretary
Mirza Mohammed Ali Baig
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged
Summary
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited is one of the leading custom designed building systems solution providers in India. It is into design, manufacture, supply, service and installation of pre-engineered steel buildings, building components and erection for industries, warehouses, commercial centres, multi storied buildings, aircraft hangars, defense installations, amongst others.The company has its manufacturing facility at Ankenpally Village, Sadashivpet in the State of Telangana on the Hyderabad-Mumbai National Highway (NH-9). It is equipped with high-precision machines to fabricate and supply quality-replete steel buildings and has a production capacity of 1,10,000 MT per annum of fabricated structural metal products a year. Pennar Engineered Building Systems was incorporated as a public limited company on January 17, 2008. It is a part of the Pennar Group of companies and promoted by Pennar Industries Ltd.The company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) consisting of a Fresh Issue of Rs 58 crore and an offer for sale of 5,516,141 Equity Shares from selling shareholders. The issue was open for subscription during the period from 25 to 27 August 2015. The IPO was priced at Rs 178 per share. The shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on September 10, 2015.During the year ended 31 March 2016, the company executed significant portion of prestigious projects of MRF, Tian, Reliance NDC Tumkur, Kannur Int
Read More
