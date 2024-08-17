iifl-logo-icon 1
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged Share Price

62.7
(-0.56%)
Jun 6, 2019|03:29:34 PM

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

62.05

Prev. Close

63.05

Turnover(Lac.)

13.37

Day's High

63.8

Day's Low

61.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

214.9

P/E

14.19

EPS

4.5

Divi. Yield

0

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:40 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.45%

Non-Promoter- 12.86%

Institutions: 12.86%

Non-Institutions: 23.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

34.27

34.27

34.27

27.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

3.04

Reserves

152.94

137.53

177.87

98.85

Net Worth

187.21

171.8

212.14

129.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

510.36

501.62

447.23

449.21

yoy growth (%)

1.74

12.16

-0.44

22.41

Raw materials

-287.09

-236.3

-226.92

-267.69

As % of sales

56.25

47.1

50.73

59.59

Employee costs

-41.85

-37.66

-32.23

-26.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

23.96

23.1

49.38

33.26

Depreciation

-5.97

-5.46

-6.12

-5.85

Tax paid

-8.16

-5.95

-19.22

-11.35

Working capital

30.3

-55.88

79.28

33.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.74

12.16

-0.44

22.41

Op profit growth

-16.42

-38.02

39.24

26.14

EBIT growth

-1.58

-33.42

40.85

17.69

Net profit growth

-7.87

-43.13

37.65

27.26

No Record Found

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Aditya Rao

Managing director

Potluri Venkateswara Rao

Independent Director

Manish Mahendra Sabharwal

Independent Director

VARUN CHAWLA

Independent Director

KAMALAKAR RAO BANDARI

Independent Director

Sita Vanka

Chairman

Nrupender Rao

Director

Mukul Gulati

Independent Director

C Parthasarathy

Director

Eric James Brown

Company Secretary

Mirza Mohammed Ali Baig

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged

Summary

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited is one of the leading custom designed building systems solution providers in India. It is into design, manufacture, supply, service and installation of pre-engineered steel buildings, building components and erection for industries, warehouses, commercial centres, multi storied buildings, aircraft hangars, defense installations, amongst others.The company has its manufacturing facility at Ankenpally Village, Sadashivpet in the State of Telangana on the Hyderabad-Mumbai National Highway (NH-9). It is equipped with high-precision machines to fabricate and supply quality-replete steel buildings and has a production capacity of 1,10,000 MT per annum of fabricated structural metal products a year. Pennar Engineered Building Systems was incorporated as a public limited company on January 17, 2008. It is a part of the Pennar Group of companies and promoted by Pennar Industries Ltd.The company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) consisting of a Fresh Issue of Rs 58 crore and an offer for sale of 5,516,141 Equity Shares from selling shareholders. The issue was open for subscription during the period from 25 to 27 August 2015. The IPO was priced at Rs 178 per share. The shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on September 10, 2015.During the year ended 31 March 2016, the company executed significant portion of prestigious projects of MRF, Tian, Reliance NDC Tumkur, Kannur Int
QUICKLINKS FOR Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

