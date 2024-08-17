Summary

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited is one of the leading custom designed building systems solution providers in India. It is into design, manufacture, supply, service and installation of pre-engineered steel buildings, building components and erection for industries, warehouses, commercial centres, multi storied buildings, aircraft hangars, defense installations, amongst others.The company has its manufacturing facility at Ankenpally Village, Sadashivpet in the State of Telangana on the Hyderabad-Mumbai National Highway (NH-9). It is equipped with high-precision machines to fabricate and supply quality-replete steel buildings and has a production capacity of 1,10,000 MT per annum of fabricated structural metal products a year. Pennar Engineered Building Systems was incorporated as a public limited company on January 17, 2008. It is a part of the Pennar Group of companies and promoted by Pennar Industries Ltd.The company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) consisting of a Fresh Issue of Rs 58 crore and an offer for sale of 5,516,141 Equity Shares from selling shareholders. The issue was open for subscription during the period from 25 to 27 August 2015. The IPO was priced at Rs 178 per share. The shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on September 10, 2015.During the year ended 31 March 2016, the company executed significant portion of prestigious projects of MRF, Tian, Reliance NDC Tumkur, Kannur Int

