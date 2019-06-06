iifl-logo-icon 1
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

62.7
(-0.56%)
Jun 6, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

34.27

34.27

34.27

27.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

3.04

Reserves

152.94

137.53

177.87

98.85

Net Worth

187.21

171.8

212.14

129.56

Minority Interest

Debt

75.66

55.39

54.76

40.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7.46

7.37

6.52

-2.19

Total Liabilities

270.33

234.56

273.42

167.95

Fixed Assets

68.24

66.38

66.82

65.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

47.19

35.29

33.15

26.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

13.96

15.77

2.68

-6.33

Networking Capital

132.27

101.74

104.08

77.12

Inventories

207.43

206.07

88.95

67.41

Inventory Days

148.35

149.94

72.59

54.77

Sundry Debtors

89.96

73

140.2

127

Debtor Days

64.33

53.11

114.42

103.19

Other Current Assets

87.14

129.55

89.94

26.95

Sundry Creditors

-141.82

-168.65

-60.99

-111.01

Creditor Days

101.42

122.71

49.77

90.19

Other Current Liabilities

-110.44

-138.23

-154.02

-33.23

Cash

8.67

15.38

66.69

5.83

Total Assets

270.33

234.56

273.42

167.95

