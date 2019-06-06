Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
34.27
34.27
34.27
27.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
3.04
Reserves
152.94
137.53
177.87
98.85
Net Worth
187.21
171.8
212.14
129.56
Minority Interest
Debt
75.66
55.39
54.76
40.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.46
7.37
6.52
-2.19
Total Liabilities
270.33
234.56
273.42
167.95
Fixed Assets
68.24
66.38
66.82
65.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
47.19
35.29
33.15
26.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.96
15.77
2.68
-6.33
Networking Capital
132.27
101.74
104.08
77.12
Inventories
207.43
206.07
88.95
67.41
Inventory Days
148.35
149.94
72.59
54.77
Sundry Debtors
89.96
73
140.2
127
Debtor Days
64.33
53.11
114.42
103.19
Other Current Assets
87.14
129.55
89.94
26.95
Sundry Creditors
-141.82
-168.65
-60.99
-111.01
Creditor Days
101.42
122.71
49.77
90.19
Other Current Liabilities
-110.44
-138.23
-154.02
-33.23
Cash
8.67
15.38
66.69
5.83
Total Assets
270.33
234.56
273.42
167.95
