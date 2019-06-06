iifl-logo-icon 1
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

62.7
(-0.56%)
Jun 6, 2019|03:29:34 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

23.96

23.1

49.38

33.26

Depreciation

-5.97

-5.46

-6.12

-5.85

Tax paid

-8.16

-5.95

-19.22

-11.35

Working capital

30.3

-55.88

79.28

33.42

Other operating items

Operating

40.13

-44.19

103.32

49.48

Capital expenditure

-1.69

-14.1

7.31

8.57

Free cash flow

38.44

-58.29

110.63

58.05

Equity raised

274.67

298.25

250.12

154.31

Investing

11.9

2.14

7.12

0.53

Financing

20.27

0.63

14.18

5.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

345.28

242.73

382.05

218.81

