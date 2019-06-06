Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
23.96
23.1
49.38
33.26
Depreciation
-5.97
-5.46
-6.12
-5.85
Tax paid
-8.16
-5.95
-19.22
-11.35
Working capital
30.3
-55.88
79.28
33.42
Other operating items
Operating
40.13
-44.19
103.32
49.48
Capital expenditure
-1.69
-14.1
7.31
8.57
Free cash flow
38.44
-58.29
110.63
58.05
Equity raised
274.67
298.25
250.12
154.31
Investing
11.9
2.14
7.12
0.53
Financing
20.27
0.63
14.18
5.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
345.28
242.73
382.05
218.81
