|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
510.36
501.62
447.23
449.21
yoy growth (%)
1.74
12.16
-0.44
22.41
Raw materials
-287.09
-236.3
-226.92
-267.69
As % of sales
56.25
47.1
50.73
59.59
Employee costs
-41.85
-37.66
-32.23
-26.91
As % of sales
8.2
7.5
7.2
5.99
Other costs
-147.73
-187.35
-123.04
-107.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.94
37.34
27.51
24.01
Operating profit
33.69
40.31
65.04
46.71
OPM
6.6
8.03
14.54
10.39
Depreciation
-5.97
-5.46
-6.12
-5.85
Interest expense
-15.66
-17.16
-11.09
-9.67
Other income
11.9
5.41
1.55
2.07
Profit before tax
23.96
23.1
49.38
33.26
Taxes
-8.16
-5.95
-19.22
-11.35
Tax rate
-34.05
-25.75
-38.92
-34.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.8
17.15
30.16
21.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.8
17.15
30.16
21.91
yoy growth (%)
-7.87
-43.13
37.65
27.26
NPM
3.09
3.41
6.74
4.87
