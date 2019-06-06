iifl-logo-icon 1
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

62.7
(-0.56%)
Jun 6, 2019|03:29:34 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

510.36

501.62

447.23

449.21

yoy growth (%)

1.74

12.16

-0.44

22.41

Raw materials

-287.09

-236.3

-226.92

-267.69

As % of sales

56.25

47.1

50.73

59.59

Employee costs

-41.85

-37.66

-32.23

-26.91

As % of sales

8.2

7.5

7.2

5.99

Other costs

-147.73

-187.35

-123.04

-107.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.94

37.34

27.51

24.01

Operating profit

33.69

40.31

65.04

46.71

OPM

6.6

8.03

14.54

10.39

Depreciation

-5.97

-5.46

-6.12

-5.85

Interest expense

-15.66

-17.16

-11.09

-9.67

Other income

11.9

5.41

1.55

2.07

Profit before tax

23.96

23.1

49.38

33.26

Taxes

-8.16

-5.95

-19.22

-11.35

Tax rate

-34.05

-25.75

-38.92

-34.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.8

17.15

30.16

21.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.8

17.15

30.16

21.91

yoy growth (%)

-7.87

-43.13

37.65

27.26

NPM

3.09

3.41

6.74

4.87

