Steel Exchange India Ltd Share Price

10.38
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:48 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.85
  • Day's High11
  • 52 Wk High18.4
  • Prev. Close10.81
  • Day's Low10.3
  • 52 Wk Low 10
  • Turnover (lac)103.62
  • P/E51.48
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.88
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,272.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Steel Exchange India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

10.85

Prev. Close

10.81

Turnover(Lac.)

103.62

Day's High

11

Day's Low

10.3

52 Week's High

18.4

52 Week's Low

10

Book Value

3.88

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,272.52

P/E

51.48

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

Steel Exchange India Ltd Corporate Action

17 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Steel Exchange India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE





Steel Exchange India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.90%

Non-Promoter- 2.21%

Institutions: 2.21%

Non-Institutions: 44.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Steel Exchange India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

142.51

128.93

143.25

80.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

519.02

388.23

347.82

222.04

Net Worth

661.53

517.16

491.07

302.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,099.45

898.41

780.81

922.08

yoy growth (%)

22.37

15.06

-15.32

-27.44

Raw materials

-882.61

-704.73

-611.78

-790.2

As % of sales

80.27

78.44

78.35

85.69

Employee costs

-30

-25.92

-26.44

-24.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.48

88.77

50.65

-167.1

Depreciation

-23.75

-24.69

-27.23

-28.99

Tax paid

101.99

-2.66

25.12

44.56

Working capital

107.75

-402.5

40.02

-132.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.37

15.06

-15.32

-27.44

Op profit growth

-8.63

64.04

-746.13

-114.78

EBIT growth

-10.79

112.49

-271.36

-160.85

Net profit growth

-16.78

117.7

-137.79

8.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004

Gross Sales

530.4

356.02

257.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

530.4

356.02

257.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

18.59

0.93

2.73

Steel Exchange India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Steel Exchange India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B Satish Kumar

Joint Managing Director

B Suresh Kumar

Independent Director

Sujata Chattopadhyay

Joint Managing Director & CFO

Bandi Ramesh Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Raveendra Babu

Nominee

Shyam Jagetiya

Independent Director

Siva Sagar Rao Yendamuri

Independent Director

Veera Brahma Rao Arekapudi

Additional Director

Mohit Sai Kumar Bandi

Addtnl Independent Director

M V Subba Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Steel Exchange India Ltd

Summary

Steel Exchange India Limited, incorporated in 1999, is the flagship company of the Vizag Profiles Group. SEIL is a leading manufacturer of TMT Rebars under the brand SIMHADRI TMT. The Firm is engaged mainly in manufacturing of steel products and allied activities at its Integrated Steel Plant located close to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It has the largest private integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. It manufactures sponge iron, billets, and TMT bars.The Company operates into 4 major divisions, Sponge Iron Plant (DRI), Steel Melting Shop (SMS), Rolling Mill and Power Division. The companys Trading Division deals with a range of products, such as sponge iron, semi and finished steel products. They also deal with the products manufactured by RINL (Vizag Steel), their own manufacturing divisions and other manufacturers for special products. The Steel Melting Division manufactures ingots using sponge iron and scrap/ pig iron. The Rolling Division of the company has two rolling units producing thousand metric tons (TMT) bars and steel rebars. The two units of Wire Drawing and HC Wire Products & Galvanized Wire Division produce wire products, carbon steel wire products and galvanized wire products. The companys Pyxis Software Division deals with the development of software and software products. The Sponge Iron Division is located at Viziznagaram District, which is having a capacity of 225,000 TPA.Company acquired a well-established steel, which had been promoted and develop
Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Steel Exchange India Ltd share price today?

The Steel Exchange India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Exchange India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel Exchange India Ltd is ₹1272.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Steel Exchange India Ltd is 51.48 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Steel Exchange India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel Exchange India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel Exchange India Ltd is ₹10 and ₹18.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Steel Exchange India Ltd?

Steel Exchange India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.74%, 3 Years at -16.87%, 1 Year at -2.61%, 6 Month at -24.67%, 3 Month at -13.93% and 1 Month at -1.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Steel Exchange India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Steel Exchange India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.90 %
Institutions - 2.22 %
Public - 44.88 %

