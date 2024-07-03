Summary

Steel Exchange India Limited, incorporated in 1999, is the flagship company of the Vizag Profiles Group. SEIL is a leading manufacturer of TMT Rebars under the brand SIMHADRI TMT. The Firm is engaged mainly in manufacturing of steel products and allied activities at its Integrated Steel Plant located close to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It has the largest private integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. It manufactures sponge iron, billets, and TMT bars.The Company operates into 4 major divisions, Sponge Iron Plant (DRI), Steel Melting Shop (SMS), Rolling Mill and Power Division. The companys Trading Division deals with a range of products, such as sponge iron, semi and finished steel products. They also deal with the products manufactured by RINL (Vizag Steel), their own manufacturing divisions and other manufacturers for special products. The Steel Melting Division manufactures ingots using sponge iron and scrap/ pig iron. The Rolling Division of the company has two rolling units producing thousand metric tons (TMT) bars and steel rebars. The two units of Wire Drawing and HC Wire Products & Galvanized Wire Division produce wire products, carbon steel wire products and galvanized wire products. The companys Pyxis Software Division deals with the development of software and software products. The Sponge Iron Division is located at Viziznagaram District, which is having a capacity of 225,000 TPA.Company acquired a well-established steel, which had been promoted and develop

