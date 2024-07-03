Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹10.85
Prev. Close₹10.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹103.62
Day's High₹11
Day's Low₹10.3
52 Week's High₹18.4
52 Week's Low₹10
Book Value₹3.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,272.52
P/E51.48
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
142.51
128.93
143.25
80.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
519.02
388.23
347.82
222.04
Net Worth
661.53
517.16
491.07
302.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,099.45
898.41
780.81
922.08
yoy growth (%)
22.37
15.06
-15.32
-27.44
Raw materials
-882.61
-704.73
-611.78
-790.2
As % of sales
80.27
78.44
78.35
85.69
Employee costs
-30
-25.92
-26.44
-24.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.48
88.77
50.65
-167.1
Depreciation
-23.75
-24.69
-27.23
-28.99
Tax paid
101.99
-2.66
25.12
44.56
Working capital
107.75
-402.5
40.02
-132.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.37
15.06
-15.32
-27.44
Op profit growth
-8.63
64.04
-746.13
-114.78
EBIT growth
-10.79
112.49
-271.36
-160.85
Net profit growth
-16.78
117.7
-137.79
8.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
530.4
356.02
257.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
530.4
356.02
257.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
18.59
0.93
2.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B Satish Kumar
Joint Managing Director
B Suresh Kumar
Independent Director
Sujata Chattopadhyay
Joint Managing Director & CFO
Bandi Ramesh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Raveendra Babu
Nominee
Shyam Jagetiya
Independent Director
Siva Sagar Rao Yendamuri
Independent Director
Veera Brahma Rao Arekapudi
Additional Director
Mohit Sai Kumar Bandi
Addtnl Independent Director
M V Subba Rao
Reports by Steel Exchange India Ltd
Summary
Steel Exchange India Limited, incorporated in 1999, is the flagship company of the Vizag Profiles Group. SEIL is a leading manufacturer of TMT Rebars under the brand SIMHADRI TMT. The Firm is engaged mainly in manufacturing of steel products and allied activities at its Integrated Steel Plant located close to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It has the largest private integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. It manufactures sponge iron, billets, and TMT bars.The Company operates into 4 major divisions, Sponge Iron Plant (DRI), Steel Melting Shop (SMS), Rolling Mill and Power Division. The companys Trading Division deals with a range of products, such as sponge iron, semi and finished steel products. They also deal with the products manufactured by RINL (Vizag Steel), their own manufacturing divisions and other manufacturers for special products. The Steel Melting Division manufactures ingots using sponge iron and scrap/ pig iron. The Rolling Division of the company has two rolling units producing thousand metric tons (TMT) bars and steel rebars. The two units of Wire Drawing and HC Wire Products & Galvanized Wire Division produce wire products, carbon steel wire products and galvanized wire products. The companys Pyxis Software Division deals with the development of software and software products. The Sponge Iron Division is located at Viziznagaram District, which is having a capacity of 225,000 TPA.Company acquired a well-established steel, which had been promoted and develop
The Steel Exchange India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel Exchange India Ltd is ₹1272.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Steel Exchange India Ltd is 51.48 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel Exchange India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel Exchange India Ltd is ₹10 and ₹18.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Steel Exchange India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.74%, 3 Years at -16.87%, 1 Year at -2.61%, 6 Month at -24.67%, 3 Month at -13.93% and 1 Month at -1.10%.
