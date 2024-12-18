Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

STEEL EXCHANGE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible securities of the Company in one or more tranches through one or more public and/or private offerings including by way of preferential issue qualified institutions placement and/or further public offering subject to such approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company.; To Consider and approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek approval of shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal and any other matters requires shareholder approvals if the same is approved by the Board. To consider & approve any other matters with the permission of Chair Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday the 18th day of December, 2024 had inter-alia, approve proposal for raising of funds, Chnage in KMP and appointment of Director and Approved convening of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and Approved the Slump Sale. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024

STEEL EXCHANGE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 17th day of October 2024 inter-alia To consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.; To consider & approve any other matters with the permission of Chair The Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company has already been closed w.e.f. October 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of Standalone Un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Reg. 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday the 17th day of October, 2024 had inter-alia, Approved the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited review reports pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Appointment of M/s Boppudi & Associates., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 with immediate effect i.e., 17th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024

STEEL EXCHANGE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares / convertible bonds/all types of debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities through permissible modes subject to such approvals as may be required under applicable laws and to consider and approve the terms and conditions and other matters in relation to the issue of equity shares / convertible bonds / all types of debentures /warrants / any other equity linked securities through permissible modes.; and To consider & approve the other matters with the permission of Chair. In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Security Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of Steel Exchange India Limited (Company), at their meeting held today at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:40 P.M considered and approved the following matters as per attached Outcome of BM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024

STEEL EXCHANGE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 & any other business items with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of SEBI( LODR), Regulation 2015, for approval of un-audited financial results for the quater ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Reg. 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday the 31st day of July, 2024 had inter-alia, Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited review reports pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024

STEEL EXCHANGE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 3rd May 2024 inter-alia To consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and report of the Auditors thereon; To consider & approve any other matters with the permission of Chair. The Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company has already been closed w.e.f. April 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of Audited financial results for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 & Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Reg. 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at itsmeeting held on Friday the 03rd day of May, 2024 had inter-alia, ? Approved the appointment of Mr. M Mallikarjuna Rao as an Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with immediate effect i.e., 03rd May, 2024; ? Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 & Audit Report pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; ? Approved the appointment of Mr. Ram Mohan Nagoji as Nominee Director (nominated by M/s Vishwa Samudra Holdings Private Limited) (DIN: 02895361) on the Board of the Company with immediate effect i.e., 03rd May, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024