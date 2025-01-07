Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,099.45
898.41
780.81
922.08
yoy growth (%)
22.37
15.06
-15.32
-27.44
Raw materials
-882.61
-704.73
-611.78
-790.2
As % of sales
80.27
78.44
78.35
85.69
Employee costs
-30
-25.92
-26.44
-24.16
As % of sales
2.72
2.88
3.38
2.62
Other costs
-80.77
-51.67
-71.82
-118.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.34
5.75
9.19
12.86
Operating profit
106.06
116.07
70.76
-10.95
OPM
9.64
12.92
9.06
-1.18
Depreciation
-23.75
-24.69
-27.23
-28.99
Interest expense
-88.11
-26.24
-3.47
-135.52
Other income
20.29
23.63
10.6
8.36
Profit before tax
14.48
88.77
50.65
-167.1
Taxes
101.99
-2.66
25.12
44.56
Tax rate
704.23
-2.99
49.59
-26.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
116.48
86.11
75.78
-122.54
Exceptional items
0
53.86
-11.48
-47.58
Net profit
116.48
139.97
64.29
-170.13
yoy growth (%)
-16.78
117.7
-137.79
8.25
NPM
10.59
15.57
8.23
-18.45
