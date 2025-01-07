iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Exchange India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.33
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,099.45

898.41

780.81

922.08

yoy growth (%)

22.37

15.06

-15.32

-27.44

Raw materials

-882.61

-704.73

-611.78

-790.2

As % of sales

80.27

78.44

78.35

85.69

Employee costs

-30

-25.92

-26.44

-24.16

As % of sales

2.72

2.88

3.38

2.62

Other costs

-80.77

-51.67

-71.82

-118.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.34

5.75

9.19

12.86

Operating profit

106.06

116.07

70.76

-10.95

OPM

9.64

12.92

9.06

-1.18

Depreciation

-23.75

-24.69

-27.23

-28.99

Interest expense

-88.11

-26.24

-3.47

-135.52

Other income

20.29

23.63

10.6

8.36

Profit before tax

14.48

88.77

50.65

-167.1

Taxes

101.99

-2.66

25.12

44.56

Tax rate

704.23

-2.99

49.59

-26.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

116.48

86.11

75.78

-122.54

Exceptional items

0

53.86

-11.48

-47.58

Net profit

116.48

139.97

64.29

-170.13

yoy growth (%)

-16.78

117.7

-137.79

8.25

NPM

10.59

15.57

8.23

-18.45

