Steel Exchange India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.48
88.77
50.65
-167.1
Depreciation
-23.75
-24.69
-27.23
-28.99
Tax paid
101.99
-2.66
25.12
44.56
Working capital
107.75
-402.5
40.02
-132.14
Other operating items
Operating
200.47
-341.08
88.56
-283.68
Capital expenditure
5.83
-37.43
4.72
51.03
Free cash flow
206.31
-378.51
93.28
-232.65
Equity raised
516.23
165.99
67.36
444.54
Investing
0
0
-0.3
0.02
Financing
144.31
-516.13
6.78
160.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
866.86
-728.64
167.12
371.92
No Record Found
