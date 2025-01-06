iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Exchange India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.28
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Exchange India Ltd

Steel Exchange FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.48

88.77

50.65

-167.1

Depreciation

-23.75

-24.69

-27.23

-28.99

Tax paid

101.99

-2.66

25.12

44.56

Working capital

107.75

-402.5

40.02

-132.14

Other operating items

Operating

200.47

-341.08

88.56

-283.68

Capital expenditure

5.83

-37.43

4.72

51.03

Free cash flow

206.31

-378.51

93.28

-232.65

Equity raised

516.23

165.99

67.36

444.54

Investing

0

0

-0.3

0.02

Financing

144.31

-516.13

6.78

160.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

866.86

-728.64

167.12

371.92

