Steel Exchange India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
142.51
128.93
143.25
80.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
519.02
388.23
347.82
222.04
Net Worth
661.53
517.16
491.07
302.43
Minority Interest
Debt
401.11
359
458.29
438
Deferred Tax Liability Net
91.85
93.88
31.44
88.18
Total Liabilities
1,154.49
970.04
980.8
828.61
Fixed Assets
620.12
592.16
602.8
618.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
141.49
133.91
102
56.74
Networking Capital
372.8
224.59
260.65
148.83
Inventories
295.55
281.8
237.39
193.74
Inventory Days
78.8
78.71
Sundry Debtors
174.57
112.44
92.02
55.05
Debtor Days
30.54
22.36
Other Current Assets
108.13
86.15
99.1
117.27
Sundry Creditors
-149.69
-144.21
-81.71
-95.81
Creditor Days
27.12
38.92
Other Current Liabilities
-55.76
-111.59
-86.15
-121.42
Cash
20.08
19.39
15.34
4.75
Total Assets
1,154.49
970.05
980.79
828.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.