iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Steel Exchange India Ltd EGM

10.1
(1.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Steel Exchange CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Dec 202410 Jan 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday the 18th day of December, 2024 had inter-alia, approve proposal for raising of funds, Chnage in KMP and appointment of Director and Approved convening of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and Approved the Slump Sale. Intimation of Notice of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting for FY 2024-25 of the Company, scheduled on 10th January, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Summary of Proceedings of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the company in the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025) Submission of Voting Results of EGM pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 and report of Scrutinizer pursuant of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)
EGM17 Feb 202411 Mar 2024
We inform you that, the company fix 01.03.2024 as the cut off date for determine the members eligible for e-voting. We further inform you that Register of Members and share Transfer book of the compnay will remain closed from 05.03.2024 to 11.03.2024. We wish to inform you that following business items were transacted at the 3rd EGM of the Company held on Monday, the 11th March, 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC and OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024) E-voting Result and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024)

Steel Exchange: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Exchange India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.