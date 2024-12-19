|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Dec 2024
|10 Jan 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday the 18th day of December, 2024 had inter-alia, approve proposal for raising of funds, Chnage in KMP and appointment of Director and Approved convening of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and Approved the Slump Sale. Intimation of Notice of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting for FY 2024-25 of the Company, scheduled on 10th January, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Summary of Proceedings of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the company in the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025) Submission of Voting Results of EGM pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 and report of Scrutinizer pursuant of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)
|EGM
|17 Feb 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|We inform you that, the company fix 01.03.2024 as the cut off date for determine the members eligible for e-voting. We further inform you that Register of Members and share Transfer book of the compnay will remain closed from 05.03.2024 to 11.03.2024. We wish to inform you that following business items were transacted at the 3rd EGM of the Company held on Monday, the 11th March, 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC and OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024) E-voting Result and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024)
