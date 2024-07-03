Summary

Electrotherm (India) Limited (EIL), a leading engineering company, known for providing best steel melting equipment globally. The Company has significant presence in steel sector for TMT Bar and DI Pipe industry in India. It is maiden manufacturer and one of the known brands in battery-operated electric vehicles. It executes EPC projects and supplies engineering equipment in more than 71 countries around the world. Electrotherm India(EIL), the Ahmedabad based company, incorporated in October, 1986 was started by two enterprising brothers Mukesh Bhandari and Shailesh Bhandari, along with Harish Sharma and Narendra Dalal. EIL is manufacturing induction melting furnaces, TMT Bars, Ductile Iron Pipes (DI Pipes), Electric Vehicles, Transformers, Transmission Line Towers etc. EIL is also into wind power generation. Since its first order of 350-KW Medium frequency induction furnace in Jun 1983, it has installed over 300 induction furnaces allover India and abroad sofar. EIL also has some firsts to its name like design and commission of Indias first indigenously made solid state generator of 1200 KW.EIL has set up a sister concern for new products like laser cutting machines for cutting stainless steel to very close tolerances which otherwise is a difficult operation. EIL has recieved the prestigious Dhatu Nayak award for the year 1997-98 and 1998-99 for indigenous development, manufacture & Commissioning of Indias largest Medium Frequency Induction Melting Furnace of 7500 KW/15 Ton

