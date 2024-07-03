Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1,126.95
Prev. Close₹1,129.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.64
Day's High₹1,126.95
Day's Low₹1,126.95
52 Week's High₹1,455
52 Week's Low₹259.7
Book Value₹-445.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,436.05
P/E3.95
EPS288.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.74
12.74
12.74
12.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-734.96
-1,052.15
-973.46
-919.53
Net Worth
-722.22
-1,039.41
-960.72
-906.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,830.28
2,526.79
2,820.5
2,734.52
yoy growth (%)
12.01
-10.41
3.14
38.81
Raw materials
-2,081.44
-1,690.87
-1,976.59
-1,878.13
As % of sales
73.54
66.91
70.07
68.68
Employee costs
-133.67
-130.36
-164.64
-136.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-31.98
63.3
9.44
11.19
Depreciation
-85.78
-116.85
-129.99
-144.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-128.14
42.25
-65.9
-109.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.01
-10.41
3.14
38.81
Op profit growth
-57.84
75.23
-16.63
91.95
EBIT growth
-88.19
355.49
54.44
-127.63
Net profit growth
-185.81
40.72
301.6
-114.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,271.5
3,074.05
2,831.31
2,518.06
3,211.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,271.5
3,074.05
2,831.31
2,518.06
3,211.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.65
6.69
6.54
4.22
61.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Vice Chairman
Shailesh Bhandari
Chairman & Independent Directo
Dinesh Shankar Mukati
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pratap Mohan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nivedita Sarda
Managing Director
Suraj Shailesh Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Fagesh R Soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Electrotherm (India) Ltd
Summary
Electrotherm (India) Limited (EIL), a leading engineering company, known for providing best steel melting equipment globally. The Company has significant presence in steel sector for TMT Bar and DI Pipe industry in India. It is maiden manufacturer and one of the known brands in battery-operated electric vehicles. It executes EPC projects and supplies engineering equipment in more than 71 countries around the world. Electrotherm India(EIL), the Ahmedabad based company, incorporated in October, 1986 was started by two enterprising brothers Mukesh Bhandari and Shailesh Bhandari, along with Harish Sharma and Narendra Dalal. EIL is manufacturing induction melting furnaces, TMT Bars, Ductile Iron Pipes (DI Pipes), Electric Vehicles, Transformers, Transmission Line Towers etc. EIL is also into wind power generation. Since its first order of 350-KW Medium frequency induction furnace in Jun 1983, it has installed over 300 induction furnaces allover India and abroad sofar. EIL also has some firsts to its name like design and commission of Indias first indigenously made solid state generator of 1200 KW.EIL has set up a sister concern for new products like laser cutting machines for cutting stainless steel to very close tolerances which otherwise is a difficult operation. EIL has recieved the prestigious Dhatu Nayak award for the year 1997-98 and 1998-99 for indigenous development, manufacture & Commissioning of Indias largest Medium Frequency Induction Melting Furnace of 7500 KW/15 Ton
Read More
The Electrotherm India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1126.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Electrotherm India Ltd is ₹1436.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Electrotherm India Ltd is 3.95 and -2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Electrotherm India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Electrotherm India Ltd is ₹259.7 and ₹1455 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Electrotherm India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.93%, 3 Years at 100.80%, 1 Year at 343.39%, 6 Month at 46.58%, 3 Month at 15.81% and 1 Month at 4.97%.
