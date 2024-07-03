iifl-logo-icon 1
Electrotherm (India) Ltd Share Price

1,126.95
(-0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:07 AM

  • Open1,126.95
  • Day's High1,126.95
  • 52 Wk High1,455
  • Prev. Close1,129.1
  • Day's Low1,126.95
  • 52 Wk Low 259.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.64
  • P/E3.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-445.05
  • EPS288.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,436.05
  • Div. Yield0
Electrotherm (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,126.95

Prev. Close

1,129.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.64

Day's High

1,126.95

Day's Low

1,126.95

52 Week's High

1,455

52 Week's Low

259.7

Book Value

-445.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,436.05

P/E

3.95

EPS

288.5

Divi. Yield

0

Electrotherm (India) Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

Electrotherm (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Electrotherm (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.66%

Foreign: 3.66%

Indian: 27.02%

Non-Promoter- 4.89%

Institutions: 4.88%

Non-Institutions: 64.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Electrotherm (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.74

12.74

12.74

12.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-734.96

-1,052.15

-973.46

-919.53

Net Worth

-722.22

-1,039.41

-960.72

-906.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,830.28

2,526.79

2,820.5

2,734.52

yoy growth (%)

12.01

-10.41

3.14

38.81

Raw materials

-2,081.44

-1,690.87

-1,976.59

-1,878.13

As % of sales

73.54

66.91

70.07

68.68

Employee costs

-133.67

-130.36

-164.64

-136.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-31.98

63.3

9.44

11.19

Depreciation

-85.78

-116.85

-129.99

-144.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-128.14

42.25

-65.9

-109.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.01

-10.41

3.14

38.81

Op profit growth

-57.84

75.23

-16.63

91.95

EBIT growth

-88.19

355.49

54.44

-127.63

Net profit growth

-185.81

40.72

301.6

-114.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,271.5

3,074.05

2,831.31

2,518.06

3,211.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,271.5

3,074.05

2,831.31

2,518.06

3,211.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.65

6.69

6.54

4.22

61.96

Electrotherm (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Electrotherm (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Vice Chairman

Shailesh Bhandari

Chairman & Independent Directo

Dinesh Shankar Mukati

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pratap Mohan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nivedita Sarda

Managing Director

Suraj Shailesh Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Fagesh R Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Electrotherm (India) Ltd

Summary

Electrotherm (India) Limited (EIL), a leading engineering company, known for providing best steel melting equipment globally. The Company has significant presence in steel sector for TMT Bar and DI Pipe industry in India. It is maiden manufacturer and one of the known brands in battery-operated electric vehicles. It executes EPC projects and supplies engineering equipment in more than 71 countries around the world. Electrotherm India(EIL), the Ahmedabad based company, incorporated in October, 1986 was started by two enterprising brothers Mukesh Bhandari and Shailesh Bhandari, along with Harish Sharma and Narendra Dalal. EIL is manufacturing induction melting furnaces, TMT Bars, Ductile Iron Pipes (DI Pipes), Electric Vehicles, Transformers, Transmission Line Towers etc. EIL is also into wind power generation. Since its first order of 350-KW Medium frequency induction furnace in Jun 1983, it has installed over 300 induction furnaces allover India and abroad sofar. EIL also has some firsts to its name like design and commission of Indias first indigenously made solid state generator of 1200 KW.EIL has set up a sister concern for new products like laser cutting machines for cutting stainless steel to very close tolerances which otherwise is a difficult operation. EIL has recieved the prestigious Dhatu Nayak award for the year 1997-98 and 1998-99 for indigenous development, manufacture & Commissioning of Indias largest Medium Frequency Induction Melting Furnace of 7500 KW/15 Ton
Company FAQs

What is the Electrotherm India Ltd share price today?

The Electrotherm India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1126.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Electrotherm India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Electrotherm India Ltd is ₹1436.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Electrotherm India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Electrotherm India Ltd is 3.95 and -2.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Electrotherm India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Electrotherm India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Electrotherm India Ltd is ₹259.7 and ₹1455 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Electrotherm India Ltd?

Electrotherm India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.93%, 3 Years at 100.80%, 1 Year at 343.39%, 6 Month at 46.58%, 3 Month at 15.81% and 1 Month at 4.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Electrotherm India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Electrotherm India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.69 %
Institutions - 4.89 %
Public - 64.43 %

