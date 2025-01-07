Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,830.28
2,526.79
2,820.5
2,734.52
yoy growth (%)
12.01
-10.41
3.14
38.81
Raw materials
-2,081.44
-1,690.87
-1,976.59
-1,878.13
As % of sales
73.54
66.91
70.07
68.68
Employee costs
-133.67
-130.36
-164.64
-136.93
As % of sales
4.72
5.15
5.83
5
Other costs
-519.79
-479.32
-550.16
-564.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.36
18.96
19.5
20.64
Operating profit
95.38
226.24
129.11
154.87
OPM
3.36
8.95
4.57
5.66
Depreciation
-85.78
-116.85
-129.99
-144.9
Interest expense
-45.35
-49.89
-15.41
-4.89
Other income
3.76
3.8
25.73
6.12
Profit before tax
-31.98
63.3
9.44
11.19
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-31.98
63.3
9.44
11.19
Exceptional items
-22.33
0
35.54
0
Net profit
-54.32
63.3
44.98
11.2
yoy growth (%)
-185.81
40.72
301.6
-114.58
NPM
-1.91
2.5
1.59
0.4
