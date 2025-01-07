iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Electrotherm (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,120
(2.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:36 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Electrotherm (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,830.28

2,526.79

2,820.5

2,734.52

yoy growth (%)

12.01

-10.41

3.14

38.81

Raw materials

-2,081.44

-1,690.87

-1,976.59

-1,878.13

As % of sales

73.54

66.91

70.07

68.68

Employee costs

-133.67

-130.36

-164.64

-136.93

As % of sales

4.72

5.15

5.83

5

Other costs

-519.79

-479.32

-550.16

-564.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.36

18.96

19.5

20.64

Operating profit

95.38

226.24

129.11

154.87

OPM

3.36

8.95

4.57

5.66

Depreciation

-85.78

-116.85

-129.99

-144.9

Interest expense

-45.35

-49.89

-15.41

-4.89

Other income

3.76

3.8

25.73

6.12

Profit before tax

-31.98

63.3

9.44

11.19

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-31.98

63.3

9.44

11.19

Exceptional items

-22.33

0

35.54

0

Net profit

-54.32

63.3

44.98

11.2

yoy growth (%)

-185.81

40.72

301.6

-114.58

NPM

-1.91

2.5

1.59

0.4

Electrotherm(I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Electrotherm (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.