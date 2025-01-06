Electrotherm (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-31.98
63.3
9.44
11.19
Depreciation
-85.78
-116.85
-129.99
-144.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-128.14
42.25
-65.9
-109.27
Other operating items
Operating
-245.91
-11.3
-186.45
-242.97
Capital expenditure
46.74
32.64
90.92
58.2
Free cash flow
-199.17
21.34
-95.52
-184.77
Equity raised
-1,838.67
-1,967
-2,302.35
-2,569.38
Investing
0.09
0.22
-0.08
0.07
Financing
-139.05
-58.44
-394.05
14.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,176.79
-2,003.87
-2,792.01
-2,739.81
