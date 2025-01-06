iifl-logo-icon 1
Electrotherm (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,089.95
(-3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:09 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-31.98

63.3

9.44

11.19

Depreciation

-85.78

-116.85

-129.99

-144.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-128.14

42.25

-65.9

-109.27

Other operating items

Operating

-245.91

-11.3

-186.45

-242.97

Capital expenditure

46.74

32.64

90.92

58.2

Free cash flow

-199.17

21.34

-95.52

-184.77

Equity raised

-1,838.67

-1,967

-2,302.35

-2,569.38

Investing

0.09

0.22

-0.08

0.07

Financing

-139.05

-58.44

-394.05

14.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,176.79

-2,003.87

-2,792.01

-2,739.81

