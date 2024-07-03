Electrotherm (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
813.68
1,059.38
1,217.57
1,137.33
985.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
813.68
1,059.38
1,217.57
1,137.33
985.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.64
0.88
1.73
0.33
2.13
Total Income
828.32
1,060.26
1,219.3
1,137.66
987.28
Total Expenditure
746.36
927.13
1,086.71
1,011.37
894.38
PBIDT
81.96
133.13
132.59
126.29
92.9
Interest
11.6
13.75
17.61
7.55
13.32
PBDT
70.36
119.38
114.98
118.74
79.58
Depreciation
10.95
10.6
10.97
11.66
12.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
59.41
108.78
104.01
107.08
67.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
59.47
108.84
104.03
107.08
67.53
Extra-ordinary Items
13.09
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
46.38
108.84
104.03
107.08
67.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
46.68
85.43
81.66
84.05
53.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.74
12.74
12.74
12.74
12.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.07
12.56
10.88
11.1
9.43
PBDTM(%)
8.64
11.26
9.44
10.44
8.07
PATM(%)
7.3
10.26
8.54
9.41
6.85
