iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Electrotherm (India) Ltd Key Ratios

1,106.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:28:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Electrotherm (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.44

-21.3

9.31

29.6

Op profit growth

-60.67

96.42

-24.64

145.47

EBIT growth

-95.09

2,411.89

-48.94

-111.14

Net profit growth

-181.55

105.35

714.18

-103.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.05

8.72

3.49

5.07

EBIT margin

0.17

4.1

0.12

0.27

Net profit margin

-1.42

1.96

0.75

0.1

RoCE

0.46

8.65

0.3

0.5

RoNW

0.94

-1.15

-0.49

-0.05

RoA

-0.91

1.03

0.44

0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-31.69

38.83

18.91

2.32

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-100.65

-55.76

-86.4

-114.8

Book value per share

-849.38

-818.01

-857.98

-1,069.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.56

2.87

4.54

55.23

P/CEPS

-1.12

-2

-0.99

-1.11

P/B

-0.13

-0.13

-0.1

-0.11

EV/EBIDTA

23.21

10.17

17.03

18.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-0.02

0.17

-1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.63

43.02

39.08

41.91

Inventory days

67.66

72.03

53.53

49.92

Creditor days

-54.37

-70.38

-55.22

-55.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.11

-1.91

-0.26

-1.58

Net debt / equity

-1.86

-2.04

-2.05

-2.05

Net debt / op. profit

23.31

9.71

20.07

18.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.54

-66.21

-71.37

-69.41

Employee costs

-4.84

-5.34

-5.37

-4.87

Other costs

-18.55

-19.7

-19.75

-20.63

Electrotherm(I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Electrotherm (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.