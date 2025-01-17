Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.44
-21.3
9.31
29.6
Op profit growth
-60.67
96.42
-24.64
145.47
EBIT growth
-95.09
2,411.89
-48.94
-111.14
Net profit growth
-181.55
105.35
714.18
-103.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.05
8.72
3.49
5.07
EBIT margin
0.17
4.1
0.12
0.27
Net profit margin
-1.42
1.96
0.75
0.1
RoCE
0.46
8.65
0.3
0.5
RoNW
0.94
-1.15
-0.49
-0.05
RoA
-0.91
1.03
0.44
0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-31.69
38.83
18.91
2.32
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-100.65
-55.76
-86.4
-114.8
Book value per share
-849.38
-818.01
-857.98
-1,069.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.56
2.87
4.54
55.23
P/CEPS
-1.12
-2
-0.99
-1.11
P/B
-0.13
-0.13
-0.1
-0.11
EV/EBIDTA
23.21
10.17
17.03
18.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-0.02
0.17
-1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.63
43.02
39.08
41.91
Inventory days
67.66
72.03
53.53
49.92
Creditor days
-54.37
-70.38
-55.22
-55.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.11
-1.91
-0.26
-1.58
Net debt / equity
-1.86
-2.04
-2.05
-2.05
Net debt / op. profit
23.31
9.71
20.07
18.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.54
-66.21
-71.37
-69.41
Employee costs
-4.84
-5.34
-5.37
-4.87
Other costs
-18.55
-19.7
-19.75
-20.63
