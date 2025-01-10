Electrotherm (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.74
12.74
12.74
12.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-734.96
-1,052.15
-973.46
-919.53
Net Worth
-722.22
-1,039.41
-960.72
-906.79
Minority Interest
Debt
1,674.07
1,890.16
1,990.38
2,137.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
951.85
850.75
1,029.66
1,230.58
Fixed Assets
640.6
646.29
674.09
707.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.04
9.84
46.3
46.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
239.3
122.34
238.01
379.73
Inventories
613.25
566.19
541.93
495.27
Inventory Days
69.88
71.54
Sundry Debtors
212.8
197.13
176.17
292.77
Debtor Days
22.71
42.29
Other Current Assets
262.03
217.29
255.74
257.98
Sundry Creditors
-428.33
-375.64
-387.49
-392.01
Creditor Days
49.97
56.62
Other Current Liabilities
-420.45
-482.63
-348.34
-274.28
Cash
61.91
72.28
71.26
96.81
Total Assets
951.85
850.75
1,029.66
1,230.58
