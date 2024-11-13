|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|ELECTROTHERM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|ELECTROTHERM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|11 May 2024
|Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 20th May, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th May 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|ELECTROTHERM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.