|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Voting Results of 38th Annual General Meeting pursuant to the Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.09.2024)
