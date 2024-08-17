Summary

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd. (JSHL) is one of Indias largest stainless steel specialty manufacturer with a diverse range of value added steel products. The Company was incorporated on July 30, 2013 with its plants located in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra in India. Its product range includes Ferro Alloys, Stainless Steel, Slabs & Blooms, Hot Rolled Coils, Strips, Plates, Cold Rolled Coils and specialty products such as Razor Blade Steel, Precision Strips, Coin Blanks and long products. The Company has a wide distribution channel and strong retail presence. It commercially manufactures high nitrogen steel (HNS) used in the defence sector. Its stainless steel plant is located at Hisar in Haryana. The complex has a total stainless steel melt capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (TPA). It has extensive reach with 14 International sales/representative offices spread across US, EU, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Vietnam. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 29th December 2014 approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL) and Jindal Coke Limited (JCL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme, interalia, provided for demerger of Ferro Alloys Division and Mining Division of Jindal Stainless Limited into the Company and slump-sale of stainless steel manufacturing facility by JSL to the Company. The Scheme also provided th

