Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Share Price

562.8
(4.02%)
Mar 8, 2023|03:51:47 PM

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

543

Prev. Close

541.05

Turnover(Lac.)

4,675.94

Day's High

576.9

Day's Low

536.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,278.4

P/E

13.84

EPS

40.52

Divi. Yield

0

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:38 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.47%

Foreign: 34.47%

Indian: 24.40%

Non-Promoter- 27.23%

Institutions: 27.23%

Non-Institutions: 13.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

47.19

47.19

47.19

47.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,542.36

2,267.82

1,789.06

1,469.52

Net Worth

3,589.55

2,315.01

1,836.25

1,516.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,399.7

8,339.69

9,258.67

6,889.81

yoy growth (%)

0.71

-9.92

34.38

8.16

Raw materials

-5,617.48

-5,490.6

-6,140.16

-4,290.6

As % of sales

66.87

65.83

66.31

62.27

Employee costs

-179.78

-184.03

-169.93

-144.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

596.23

382.85

589.64

307.83

Depreciation

-265.89

-273.16

-266.6

-265.24

Tax paid

-158.52

-81.23

-212.38

-107.83

Working capital

-237.02

-81.59

-440.88

1,606.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.71

-9.92

34.38

8.16

Op profit growth

16.33

-24.37

23.28

14.86

EBIT growth

21.18

-30.31

36.86

32.19

Net profit growth

49.15

-19.04

81.49

778.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

15,011.36

9,400.29

9,379

10,288.86

10,563.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

206.16

Net Sales

15,011.36

9,400.29

9,379

10,288.86

10,357.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

663.68

294.36

178.87

187.48

282.92

View Annually Results

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ratan Jindal

Managing Director

Abhyuday Jindal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhartendu Harit

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Deepika Jindal

Chairman Emeritus

Savitri Jindal

Whole-time Director

Jagmohan Sood

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arti Luniya

Independent Director

Rajeev Uberoi

Independent Director

Jayaram Easwaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged

Summary

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd. (JSHL) is one of Indias largest stainless steel specialty manufacturer with a diverse range of value added steel products. The Company was incorporated on July 30, 2013 with its plants located in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra in India. Its product range includes Ferro Alloys, Stainless Steel, Slabs & Blooms, Hot Rolled Coils, Strips, Plates, Cold Rolled Coils and specialty products such as Razor Blade Steel, Precision Strips, Coin Blanks and long products. The Company has a wide distribution channel and strong retail presence. It commercially manufactures high nitrogen steel (HNS) used in the defence sector. Its stainless steel plant is located at Hisar in Haryana. The complex has a total stainless steel melt capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (TPA). It has extensive reach with 14 International sales/representative offices spread across US, EU, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Vietnam. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 29th December 2014 approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL) and Jindal Coke Limited (JCL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme, interalia, provided for demerger of Ferro Alloys Division and Mining Division of Jindal Stainless Limited into the Company and slump-sale of stainless steel manufacturing facility by JSL to the Company. The Scheme also provided th
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
