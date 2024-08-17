Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹543
Prev. Close₹541.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,675.94
Day's High₹576.9
Day's Low₹536.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,278.4
P/E13.84
EPS40.52
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
47.19
47.19
47.19
47.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,542.36
2,267.82
1,789.06
1,469.52
Net Worth
3,589.55
2,315.01
1,836.25
1,516.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,399.7
8,339.69
9,258.67
6,889.81
yoy growth (%)
0.71
-9.92
34.38
8.16
Raw materials
-5,617.48
-5,490.6
-6,140.16
-4,290.6
As % of sales
66.87
65.83
66.31
62.27
Employee costs
-179.78
-184.03
-169.93
-144.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
596.23
382.85
589.64
307.83
Depreciation
-265.89
-273.16
-266.6
-265.24
Tax paid
-158.52
-81.23
-212.38
-107.83
Working capital
-237.02
-81.59
-440.88
1,606.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.71
-9.92
34.38
8.16
Op profit growth
16.33
-24.37
23.28
14.86
EBIT growth
21.18
-30.31
36.86
32.19
Net profit growth
49.15
-19.04
81.49
778.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
15,011.36
9,400.29
9,379
10,288.86
10,563.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
206.16
Net Sales
15,011.36
9,400.29
9,379
10,288.86
10,357.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
663.68
294.36
178.87
187.48
282.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ratan Jindal
Managing Director
Abhyuday Jindal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhartendu Harit
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Deepika Jindal
Chairman Emeritus
Savitri Jindal
Whole-time Director
Jagmohan Sood
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arti Luniya
Independent Director
Rajeev Uberoi
Independent Director
Jayaram Easwaran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged
Summary
Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd. (JSHL) is one of Indias largest stainless steel specialty manufacturer with a diverse range of value added steel products. The Company was incorporated on July 30, 2013 with its plants located in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra in India. Its product range includes Ferro Alloys, Stainless Steel, Slabs & Blooms, Hot Rolled Coils, Strips, Plates, Cold Rolled Coils and specialty products such as Razor Blade Steel, Precision Strips, Coin Blanks and long products. The Company has a wide distribution channel and strong retail presence. It commercially manufactures high nitrogen steel (HNS) used in the defence sector. Its stainless steel plant is located at Hisar in Haryana. The complex has a total stainless steel melt capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (TPA). It has extensive reach with 14 International sales/representative offices spread across US, EU, United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Vietnam. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 29th December 2014 approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL) and Jindal Coke Limited (JCL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme, interalia, provided for demerger of Ferro Alloys Division and Mining Division of Jindal Stainless Limited into the Company and slump-sale of stainless steel manufacturing facility by JSL to the Company. The Scheme also provided th
Read More
