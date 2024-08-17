Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
11,665.25
10,692.99
6,297.52
7,132.93
7,570.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,665.25
10,692.99
6,297.52
7,132.93
7,570.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
351.85
458.04
151.92
146.26
132.57
Total Income
12,017.1
11,151.03
6,449.44
7,279.19
7,703.23
Total Expenditure
10,637.81
9,144.53
5,576.03
6,380.19
6,776.93
PBIDT
1,379.29
2,006.5
873.41
899
926.3
Interest
86.8
92.54
206.35
252.15
275.14
PBDT
1,292.49
1,913.96
667.06
646.85
651.16
Depreciation
166.84
189.05
219.38
218.23
214.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
226.45
351.25
127.71
141.84
147.39
Deferred Tax
-5.2
1.12
-24.98
-5.65
-10.02
Reported Profit After Tax
904.4
1,372.54
344.95
292.43
299.51
Minority Interest After NP
-1.35
3.33
1.12
4.84
13.97
Net Profit after Minority Interest
905.75
1,369.21
343.83
287.59
285.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
17.23
16.18
12.29
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
905.75
1,369.21
326.6
271.41
273.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.39
58.03
14.57
12.19
12.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.19
47.19
47.19
47.19
47.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.82
18.76
13.86
12.6
12.23
PBDTM(%)
11.07
17.89
10.59
9.06
8.6
PATM(%)
7.75
12.83
5.47
4.09
3.95
